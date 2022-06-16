Apple Releases New Build of macOS Monterey 12.4 for M2 Macs Ahead of 13-Inch MacBook Pro Launch

Apple today released a new build of macOS Monterey 12.4 that's designed for the upcoming M2 Macs, the first of which is set to be available for purchase tomorrow. The new software has a build number of 21F2092, and it is limited to the new machines so existing Mac users will not see an update.



The ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌‌‌ 12.4 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. No one has an ‌M2‌ Mac as of yet, but the 13-inch MacBook Pro with ‌M2‌ chip will be able to be ordered tomorrow, and it will be delivered to customers starting on Friday, June 24.

Apple's original ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.4 release added support for new Studio Display 15.5 firmware, updated the Podcasts app, and moved Universal Control out of beta. There is no word on what's included in the supplemental update available for ‌M2‌ Macs.

While the 13-inch MacBook Pro with ‌M2‌ chip is debuting tomorrow, Apple has not yet announced a launch date for the ‌M2‌ MacBook Air. It is expected to be introduced sometime in July, and new ‌MacBook Air‌ owners may have a day one update to install.