Hands-On With macOS Ventura

by

Apple on Monday introduced macOS Ventura, the newest version of the operating system that runs on the Mac. Set to come out this fall, ‌macOS Ventura‌ is currently available to developers, so we thought we'd take a deep dive to show MacRumors readers all of the new features that are in the update.

Our latest YouTube video highlights Stage Manager, FaceTime Handoff, Continuity Camera, and more, with a full list of what's covered in the video available below.

  • Mail - Mail offers up smart search suggestions that are more relevant to what you're looking for, and there are options to unsend an email message, schedule an email message, get a reminder to reply to an email, and follow up on a message that you send that doesn't get a response. Mail supports rich links, and it can let you know if you forget to add an attachment.
  • Spotlight - Spotlight now supports previewing files with Quick Look (just press the space bar), and it includes rich results for contacts, actors, musicians, movies, TV shows, sports, and more. You can also use Spotlight to search for text in images and to look for images by location, scenes, and image content. Spotlight can also perform tasks like setting an alarm, activating a Focus, or running a Shortcut.
  • Passkeys - Apple is aiming to replace passwords with Passkeys, a next-generation authentication technology. Passkeys use a two-key system, with one key stored on device and authenticated through Face ID and Touch ID. You'll have one passkey per login, and passkeys will sync across all of your devices and will be accessible on non-Apple devices, too. Passkeys are almost impossible to be phished or stolen, preventing unwanted access to online accounts.
  • Shared Tab Groups - Safari Tab Groups can now be shared with friends or family members, so you can bookmark sites collaboratively for planning trips, working on projects, and more. Everyone has access to the tabs that are added, and Tab Groups update instantly for all participants.
  • Stage Manager - Stage Manager is a new multitasking feature that organizes your apps and windows into a single view so you can stay focused on your main app while quickly swapping between apps as needed.
  • FaceTime Handoff - Handoff supports ‌FaceTime‌, so you can start a ‌FaceTime‌ call on iPhone and transfer it to the Mac, and vice versa.
  • Continuity Camera - With Continuity Camera, an ‌iPhone‌ can be used as a webcam for a Mac. It works seamlessly, and it offers neat features like special lighting and a Desk View so you can show off what you're doing on your desktop. It also supports Center Stage for keeping you in the frame as you move around the room.
  • Redesigned System Settings - System Preferences is now System Settings, and the design is more similar to the iOS Settings app. There's a sidebar that lists all of the available settings so it's easier to get to what you need without swapping between preferences.
  • Clock and Weather apps - Apple brought the iOS Clock and Weather apps to the Mac for the first time. The apps are identical to what's available on the ‌iPhone‌ and the iPad.

‌macOS Ventura‌ is limited to developers at the current time, but Apple plans to provide a public beta in July. The operating system will see a public launch this fall.

