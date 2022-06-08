Apple Using In-House Lending for New Apple Pay Later Feature

by

Alongside iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, Apple announced the upcoming launch of a new Apple Pay Later feature, which is designed to allow customers to split ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases into multiple payments.

Apple Pay Later Quick Green Feature
With ‌Apple Pay‌ Later, ‌Apple Pay‌ users can choose to make four payments spread over a six week period instead of paying up front. The ‌Apple Pay‌ Later feature includes no interest or fees so long as customers make the four payments within the allowed period.

Apple has partnered with Goldman Sachs and other companies for past financial ventures, but according to Bloomberg, Apple plans to take on the lending for the ‌Apple Pay‌ Later feature. Apple has launched a subsidiary, Apple Financing LLC, to handle credit checks and make decisions on loans for the service.

Apple Financing LLC operates separately from Apple, and as Bloomberg notes, this is the first time that Apple has opted to deal with financing itself. Goldman Sachs still has a role in the program, however, as it issues the Mastercard payment credential used to complete ‌Apple Pay‌ Later purchases as Apple Financing doesn't have a bank charter.

Bloomberg back in March said that Apple was working on a multiyear plan to bring its financial services in house, cutting out the need for partners like Goldman Sachs. Apple is working on payment processing technology and infrastructure such as lending risk assessment, fraud analysis, credit checks, and dispute handling, plus it is working on tools for calculating interest, rewards, approving transactions, reporting data to credit bureaus, increasing credit limits, and more. The ‌Apple Pay‌ Later feature is its first effort, but Apple may also use Apple Financial to handle other future services like the hardware subscription service that is in the works.

‌Apple Pay‌ Later has been in development for more than a year, and it is similar to PayPal's Buy Now, Pay Later feature that also allows for payments broken down into installments. At the current time, ‌Apple Pay‌ Later is limited to the United States.

Related Roundup: Apple Pay
Related Forum: Apple Music, Apple Pay/Card, iCloud, Fitness+

Top Rated Comments

antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
8 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
This is just the beginning. Eventually Apple will go into weapons and construction, and then establish its own nation.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macfacts Avatar
macfacts
13 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
Or live within your means.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

wwdc 2022 live coverage

WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, MacBook Air, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 9:08 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Read Full Article1664 comments
ios 16 features collage

Apple Announces iOS 16: First Look at New Features

Monday June 6, 2022 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 16, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring a redesigned, customizable Lock Screen, improvements to Messages, Maps, and Home, new sharing and personalization capabilities, and more. Lock Screen, Notifications, and Focus An all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen allows users to edit a large number of design elements, including type styles and...
Read Full Article89 comments
m2 macbook air keyboard

Apple Announces Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, Notch, MagSafe, New Colors, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 11:09 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the next-generation MacBook Air with the all-new M2 chip, a redesigned unibody enclosure, a brighter display with a notch, new color options like Starlight and Midnight, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new MacBook Air looks similar to the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article337 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at the WWDC 2022 Keynote in 13 Minutes

Monday June 6, 2022 3:29 pm PDT by
Apple on Monday held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who...
Read Full Article96 comments
apple tv 4k design triad

What's New in tvOS 16 for Apple TV: Features and Enhancements

Tuesday June 7, 2022 8:26 am PDT by
While the Apple TV was an afterthought during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there is indeed a new tvOS 16 update for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, with the first beta released to developers for testing yesterday. Below, we've rounded up several new features and enhancements coming in the software update. An overview of new tvOS 16 features for Apple TV:Cross-device connectivity: Apple...
Read Full Article102 comments
next generation carplay multi display

Apple Announces Multi-Display CarPlay With Integrated Speedometer, Climate Controls, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 10:51 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the "next generation" of CarPlay, which will support multiple displays within a vehicle, offer built-in climate controls for adjusting the temperature of the A/C or heat within the CarPlay interface, and more. The next-generation CarPlay experience will be able to provide content across multiple screens within a vehicle, and deeper integration with a...
Read Full Article102 comments