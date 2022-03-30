Apple Developing In-House Payment Processing Technology for Future Finance Products

by

Apple is working on a multiyear plan to bring its financial services in-house in the future, cutting down on the need for financial partners like Goldman Sachs, reports Bloomberg.

Apple Pay Feature
Apple is developing payment processing technology and infrastructure such as lending risk assessment, fraud analysis, credit checks, and dispute handling, plus it is working on tools for calculating interest, rewards, approving transactions, reporting data to credit bureaus, increasing credit limits, and more. Part of this project is called "Breakout" internally, as it would see Apple moving away from the current financial systems that it uses.

At the current time, Apple works with Goldman Sachs Bank and CoreCard for the Apple Card, Green Dot for Apple Cash, and Citizens Bank for the iPhone Upgrade Program, but Bloomberg says Apple's work on financial services would be aimed at future products rather than its current products.

Apple already has Apple Pay and ‌Apple Card‌, plus it is developing a future subscription service for hardware and a "buy now, pay later" option for ‌Apple Pay‌ transactions.

The "buy now, pay later" feature, which is called "‌Apple Pay‌ Later" internally, is expected to be the first product to use Apple's new system. There will be an option for a four-payment ‌Apple Pay‌ purchase called "‌Apple Pay‌ in 4," and an option for long-term payment plans through "‌Apple Pay‌ Monthly Installments." The ‌Apple Pay‌ in 4 feature could use Apple's in-house payment processing, while the longer term financing would be handled by Goldman Sachs.

In the future, Apple could also use its new system for the hardware subscription plan that it has in the works, plus it could serve as lender for more "buy now, pay later" services. To start with, Apple could limit risk by requiring customers to use debit cards, plus its in-house risk assessment tools could take into account Apple purchase history and factors like whether a credit card attached to the App Store has been declined to determine whether a customer can use the payment services.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has faced some "hurdles" building its financial services product, so there is a chance that it could end up delaying its plans, or could continue to work with partners, though this is a "very unlikely scenario."

Tag: bloomberg.com

Top Rated Comments

Phil77354 Avatar
Phil77354
30 minutes ago at 11:16 am
I've had the Apple Card and used Apple Pay almost since they were first offered. I don't feel that Goldman Sachs has added much to the product, and the customer service from GS has been mediocre.

Apple customer support, on the other hand, has always been excellent. I think bringing this in-house is a good move.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
23 minutes ago at 11:23 am
I can't help think that Apple being seen with closed iOS/IpadOS ecosystems along with its own financial services in-house in the future cutting down on the need for financial partners illustrates even more of a monopoly of sorts. I don't like to throw out that word but its does make one consider that this is too much bundling of financial services in a product.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KaliYoni Avatar
KaliYoni
32 minutes ago at 11:14 am
If Apple's current attitude towards regulators in the EU and individual EU countries is any indication, Apple is pretty unlikely to enter one of the most highly regulated sectors worldwide, banking and financial services. The amount of secrecy and information paranoia baked into Apple's DNA also will make an in-house bank, credit bureau, stock brokerage, or retail lender extremely difficult to operate anywhere other than frontier or possibly emerging markets.

So, my guess is that Apple is working to decrease its reliance on outside providers for some support tasks, such as reporting data to credit bureaus or loss prevention, but we shouldn't hold our breath for an entirely Apple owned and operated :apple:Bank or :apple:Trades.

----------
ETA: Goldman Sachs may not add much to :apple:Card from a customer service perspective but it does bring two very important things to the the table from Apple's point of view: a fully chartered bank and access to massive amounts of capital. Apple's balance sheet, and consequently its stock price, would look very different if Apple internally funded and operated the :apple:Card. This is due to both regulatory factors and to the scale at which anything Apple does operates. In addition, Apple may have had a lot of leverage with GS because Marcus, GS's retail bank, was launching right around the same time as :apple:Card. GS, in order to jump start Marcus, may have given Apple very favorable terms.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
21 minutes ago at 11:25 am
Looks like Apple wants to become a bank now? iBank?

Tim Cook did say, Apple will be investing in Crypto. This is just the beginning.

https://9to5mac.com/2021/12/28/comment-tim-cook-said-apple-is-looking-at-cryptocurrency-heres-what-theyre-like-to-do/

https://www.macrumors.com/2021/11/09/tim-cook-owns-cryptocurrency-been-interested/
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wildkraut Avatar
Wildkraut
19 minutes ago at 11:26 am

Looks like Apple wants to become a bank now? Ibank?
Yeah that way they might find a workaround to continue doing business with russia and other regimes.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AgeOfSpiracles Avatar
AgeOfSpiracles
24 minutes ago at 11:22 am

I've had the Apple Card and used Apple Pay almost since they were first offered. I don't feel that Goldman Sachs has added much to the product, and the customer service from GS has been mediocre.

Apple customer support, on the other hand, has always been excellent. I think bringing this in-house is a good move.
Yeah, I don't consider myself a Goldman customer whatsoever, despite technically being one for years.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 13 Pro Light Blue Side Feature

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro's Larger Camera Bump Due to New 48MP Camera System

Sunday March 27, 2022 9:35 am PDT by
The increased size of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's rear camera array is due to all-new 48-megapixel Wide camera systems, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet, Kuo responded to leaked schematics recently shared by Max Weinbach. The schematics showed that the rear camera plateau of the iPhone 14 Pro models will increase by about five percent in each...
Read Full Article279 comments
iPhone SE 3 stacked

Apple Reportedly Cutting iPhone SE Production Just Weeks After Launch Due to 'Weaker-Than-Expected' Demand

Monday March 28, 2022 2:38 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly cutting production for the new third-generation iPhone SE just weeks after launch due to uncertainty caused by current global conflict and alleged low demand, according to a report from Nikkei Asia citing unnamed sources. According to the report, Apple has informed suppliers to cut back on production of the iPhone SE for this quarter by as much as two to three million...
Read Full Article340 comments
iPad Pro Feature Magenta

Gurman: iPad Pro With 'M2' Chip and MagSafe Charging Likely to Launch in Fall 2022

Sunday March 27, 2022 6:31 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects next-generation iPad Pro models to launch in the fall of this year, according to his latest newsletter. In his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman speculated that since Apple did not launch new iPad Pros this month at its "Peek Performance" event, it is reasonable to now expect new models to arrive between September and November this year. In a previous report,...
Read Full Article276 comments
Smart Monitor M8 PR main2F

Samsung's iMac-Style 'Smart Monitor M8' With AirPlay Now Available to Pre-Order

Monday March 28, 2022 6:03 am PDT by
Samsung today announced it has opened pre-orders for its new Smart Monitor M8, a 32-inch display that offers USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay support, and several smart TV features built into its distinctively iMac-like design. The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that...
Read Full Article485 comments
macbook air rounded mock grey

Upcoming MacBook Air Models Rumored to Feature Two New Display Sizes but Miss Out on Mini-LED Technology

Friday March 25, 2022 7:43 am PDT by
Apple's rumored 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models will feature new display sizes, but will miss out on mini-LED and ProMotion technology, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. In a thread on Twitter, Young said that the the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 13.6-inches. This would make it 0.3-inches larger than the current MacBook Air, but...
Read Full Article165 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Announces iPhone Driver's Licenses Coming Soon to These 11 U.S. States

Wednesday March 23, 2022 11:52 am PDT by
Apple today announced that Arizona residents can now add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Arizona is the first U.S. state to offer this feature to residents, with many other states planning to follow suit. Apple said that Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and...
Read Full Article
repair iphone x

Apple Stores Will Now Decline to Repair iPhones Reported as Missing

Tuesday March 29, 2022 9:42 am PDT by
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will now be alerted if an iPhone has been reported as missing in the GSMA Device Registry when a customer brings in the device to be serviced, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. If an Apple technician sees a message in their internal MobileGenius or GSX systems indicating that the device has been reported as missing, they...
Read Full Article84 comments
maxresdefault

M1 Ultra Mac Studio vs. M1 Max MacBook Pro

Friday March 25, 2022 2:28 pm PDT by
If you've been wondering how the top-end Mac Studio compares to the highest-end MacBook Pro, look no further, because we have a real-world usage comparison that doesn't rely solely on benchmarks. Over on YouTube, MacRumors videographer Dan tested both machines with his real world workflow. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Dan has been using the M1 Max MacBook Pro to ...
Read Full Article168 comments