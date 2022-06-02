Square Announces Tap to Pay on iPhone Early Access Program

Digital payments platform Square today announced the launch of an early access program that adds support for Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone feature to the Square Point of Sale app.



Small businesses and independent sellers who use Square will be able to accept in-person contactless payments using an ‌iPhone‌ and the Square app, with no additional hardware required.

Square's Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ feature will launch in full later this year, but an early access program is available for select sellers starting today, allowing the company to test Tap to Pay before it debuts. Square users interested in Tap to Pay can sign up to test it on the Square website.

Apple introduced Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ back in February, with the feature designed to let NFC-compatible iPhones accept payments through Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets with no add-on hardware.

At the current time, Square's payment solution requires a dongle that is connected to the ‌iPhone‌ over Bluetooth or plugged into the phone through the Lightning port. The new solution will not require Square's typical hardware.

Stripe and Dutch payment processing company Adyen have already implemented support for Tap to Pay. As of right now, the Tap to Pay option is limited to the United States.