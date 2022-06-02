Swift Student Challenge Winners Begin Receiving Free WWDC 2022 Gear and AirPods Pro
Just days ahead of WWDC 2022, the lucky winners of this year's Swift Student Challenge have started to receive free WWDC 2022 souvenirs and AirPods Pro from Apple. The winners also receive one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program.
The souvenirs include a WWDC22-branded sweater, a beanie with a yellow Apple logo, and a customized WWDC22 pin set.
As part of the prize package, winners received a card from Apple that reads as follows:
Your coding skills were tested, and they passed with flying colors. You're a confirmed WWDC22 Swift Challenge winner. The Swift Playgrounds app project you created demonstrates your commitment to coding and dedicated effort to bringing your design to life. At Apple, we value these qualities and are thrilled to present you with this exclusive award for your hard work. We appreciate your enthusiasm for Apple technologies and look forward to supporting your future coding efforts.
The annual Swift Student Challenge is a coding challenge that tasks students with creating a Swift Playgrounds project on the topic of their choice.
WWDC 2022 will be held online from June 6 through June 10, with sessions and other content to be made available on Apple's website and in the Apple Developer app free of charge. During the opening keynote, Apple is expected to announce its latest software platforms, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, and there is always a chance of a hardware announcement or two at the event.
There will be one in-person component of WWDC 2022, as Apple will be hosting a special day at Apple Park on June 6 for some randomly selected developers to watch the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union videos and tour some areas of the campus.
