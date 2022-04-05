Students Can Win WWDC 2022 Gear in Apple's Annual Swift Coding Challenge

Apple today started accepting submissions for its annual Swift Student Challenge, a coding challenge that tasks students with creating a Swift Playgrounds project on a topic of their choice. Winners will receive exclusive WWDC 2022 outerwear, a customized WWDC 2022 pin set, and a one-year membership in the Apple Developer Program.



The deadline for submissions is April 24 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, and applicants can see if they were selected by the end of the day on May 24. More details on how to apply and the full terms and conditions for the challenge are available on Apple's website.

Apple today announced that WWDC 2022 will be held online from June 6 through June 10, with sessions and other content to be made available on Apple's website and in the Apple Developer app free of charge. Apple is expected to announce its latest software versions, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16.

While the WWDC 2022 conference will be held online for the third consecutive year, Apple said it will host a special day for students and other developers at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the Keynote and State of the Union videos together. Space will be limited, with Apple planning to share more details on how to apply to attend "soon."