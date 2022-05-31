Apple Announces Apple Design Awards Finalists Ahead of WWDC 2022

Ahead of the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple has shared details on the Apple Design Awards finalists. The Apple Design Awards highlight apps with outstanding design, innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement.



Nominees have been announced in selected categories that include Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Innovation, with a full list of nominated apps available below.



Inclusivity

Letter Rooms

Navi

Noted.

Procreate

tint.

Wylde Flowers

Delight and Fun

Chineasy

Moncage

(Not Boring) Habits

Overboard!

Please, Touch the Artwork

Water Llama

Interaction

A Musical Story

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Slopes

Transit

Vectornator: Vector Design

What Remains of Edith Finch

Social Impact

Active Arcade

Empathy

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Headspace

Rebel Girls

Wylde Flowers

Visuals and Graphics

Alien: Isolation

Behind the Frame

Halide Mark II

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

MD Clock

(Not Boring) Habits

Innovation

Active Arcade

Focus Noodles

Marvel Future Revolution

Odio

Procreate

Townscaper

Apple plans to announce the 2022 Apple Design Awards at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, June 6, just hours after the keynote event. The awards show will be streamed in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website. Winners will receive a physical award and hardware to help them continue to create apps and games.

Links to all of the apps that are nominated can be found on Apple's website.