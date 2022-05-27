Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save on MagSafe Chargers, 1Password Subscriptions, and iPads

This week we saw a variety of deals ranging from Apple's MagSafe charging accessories to its MacBook Air and iPad devices, as well as a notable discount on the first year of 1Password for new users. All of these deals are still available today.



MagSafe Charger

We kicked off this week by focusing on a trio of deals on Apple's MagSafe accessory lineup, headlined by the MagSafe Charger, which is still available for $34.00, down from $39.00. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, but it is one of the rare times we've seen any sort of markdown in 2022.

You can also get the MagSafe Battery Pack for $79.99 ($19 off) and the MagSafe Duo Charger for $114.97 ($14 off), both available on Amazon. The MagSafe Battery Pack has dropped even further compared to when we posted earlier in the week, when it was around $87.



MacBook Air

We shared a deal on the 2020 M1 MacBook Air (256GB) earlier this week, and today the Gold color option is still available at $899.99, down from $999.00. This is a second-best price on the MacBook Air, and shipping estimates right now sit in early to mid June.



iPads

A pair of markdowns on the iPad and iPad mini 6 are still live today on Amazon as well, starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $409.00, down from $499.00. The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $309.00, down from $329.00.



1Password

1Password this week is offering 50 percent off the first year of its Individual and Family Plans, only for new subscribers. To get the deal, head to 1Password's website and click "Try FREE for 14 days" on either the individual or family plan to create an account. Once your first year ends, regular pricing on the plan will return if you choose to renew.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.