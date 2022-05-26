Deals: Get Up to $90 Off iPad and iPad Mini on Amazon

Amazon is offering sales on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad and 8.3-inch iPad mini tablets this week, with as much as $90 off these devices.



iPad mini

Every color of Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 is down to $409.00 on Amazon, from $499.00. Although not an all-time low price, this deal is a good second-best offer and just about $10 higher than the lowest price we've ever tracked.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Similarly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini is seeing a second-best price of $549.00, down from $649.00. Stock has begun to dwindle on the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini, but you can lock in the sale price now ahead of its early June delivery estimates.



10.2-inch iPad

Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $309.00, down from $329.00. This is about $10 higher than the best price we've ever tracked, so it's a solid second-best discount.

Additionally, the 256GB Wi-Fi model is on sale for $429.00, down from $479.00. Both Silver and Space Gray are available at this price, and in stock with delivery estimated for as soon as next week. This is an all-time low price on this version of the iPad.

