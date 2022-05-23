Deals: Amazon Discounting Apple's MagSafe Charger, Duo Charger, and Battery Pack

Today we're tracking a collection of discounts on Apple's charging accessories, including the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Duo Charger, and MagSafe Battery Pack. All of these deals can be found on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the MagSafe Charger, Amazon has this device for $34.00, down from $39.00. Compared to previous discounts this is about $7 higher than the all-time low price, but it's one of the first times in 2022 that we've seen the accessory be discounted at all, so if you've been waiting for a deal of any kind now's the time to snag the MagSafe Charger.

Next, you can get the MagSafe Battery Pack for $86.99, down from $99.00. While this is a second-best price, we haven't seen record low deals on this accessory since the 2021 holiday season, so anyone looking to buy one right now should look at Amazon's deal.

The MagSafe Duo Charger is also on sale on Amazon this week, available for $114.97, down from $129.00. This is another second-best price for an accessory that hasn't seen all-time low discounts for a few months now, and only Amazon has any sort of notable markdown.

