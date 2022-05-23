Deals: Amazon Discounting Apple's MagSafe Charger, Duo Charger, and Battery Pack

Today we're tracking a collection of discounts on Apple's charging accessories, including the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Duo Charger, and MagSafe Battery Pack. All of these deals can be found on Amazon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the MagSafe Charger, Amazon has this device for $34.00, down from $39.00. Compared to previous discounts this is about $7 higher than the all-time low price, but it's one of the first times in 2022 that we've seen the accessory be discounted at all, so if you've been waiting for a deal of any kind now's the time to snag the MagSafe Charger.
Next, you can get the MagSafe Battery Pack for $86.99, down from $99.00. While this is a second-best price, we haven't seen record low deals on this accessory since the 2021 holiday season, so anyone looking to buy one right now should look at Amazon's deal.
The MagSafe Duo Charger is also on sale on Amazon this week, available for $114.97, down from $129.00. This is another second-best price for an accessory that hasn't seen all-time low discounts for a few months now, and only Amazon has any sort of notable markdown.
Earlier this week, The Information's Wayne Ma outlined struggles that Apple has faced during the development of its long-rumored AR/VR headset. Now, in a follow-up report, he has shared several additional details about the wearable device. Apple headset render created by Ian Zelbo based on The Information reporting For starters, one of the headset's marquee features is said to be lifelike...
With around four months to go before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup, the overwhelming majority of rumors related to the new devices so far have focused on the iPhone 14 Pro, rather than the standard iPhone 14 – leading to questions about how different the iPhone 14 will actually be from its predecessor, the iPhone 13.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected...
Sony this week came out with an updated version of its popular over-ear noise canceling headphones, so we picked up a pair to compare them to the AirPods Max to see which headphones are better and whether it's worth buying the $400 WH-1000XM5 from Sony over Apple's $549 AirPods Max.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. First of all, the AirPods Max win out when it comes ...
Apple now plans to release a new 27-inch display with mini-LED backlighting in October due to the Shanghai lockdown, which has resulted in production of the display being delayed, according to display industry consultant Ross Young.
In a tweet, Young said Apple is in the process of moving production of the display from Quanta Computer to a different supplier and/or location, resulting in a...
Apple is working on an updated version of the HomePod that could come in the fourth quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo says that there "may not be much innovation in hardware design" for the new HomePod, and there is no word on what size the device will be and if it will be a HomePod mini successor or a larger speaker. Apple would ...
Solid markdowns on the AirTag, AirPods 3, and a few iPad models were introduced this week, and below you'll find all of the best deals of the past few days that are still available to purchase.
AirTag
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
What's the...