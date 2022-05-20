Deals: 1Password Offering 50% Off First Year of Individual and Family Plans

1Password has introduced a new deal this week, offering 50 percent off the first year of both its individual and family plans. Like previous offers, this sale is available for new 1Password subscribers only, and it does not require a coupon code.

To get the deal, head to 1Password's website and click "Try FREE for 14 days" on either the individual or family plan to create an account. The 50 percent savings on your first year will be applied automatically.

50% OFF
1Password Individual or Family Plan - 1 Year

This deal brings the price of 1Password Individual down to $18.00/year or $1.50/month, from $35.88/year or $2.99/month, and it's billed annually. The price of the 1Password Family plan will be priced at $30.00/year or $2.50/month, down from $59.88/year or $4.99/month, also billed annually.

Once your first year ends, the pricing on the plan will return to $2.99/month, billed annually. 1Password is a password management app that is compatible across Apple devices, including iPhone and Mac. It allows you to create and store strong passwords across all of your most important online accounts, and alert you when your passwords are compromised.

The 1Password app informs you when sites that you're storing information for support two-factor authentication, helping you improve and strengthen your login information. If you're on a Touch ID or Face ID-supported Apple device, you can also open the 1Password app even quicker with Apple's biometric authentication systems.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

