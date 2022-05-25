Deals: M1 MacBook Air Drops to $899.99 on Amazon ($99 Off)

Apple's 2020 M1 MacBook Air (256GB) has hit $899.99 on Amazon this week, down from $999.00. This deal is available in both Silver and Gold color options, and both are sold directly by Amazon.

We've seen this computer drop down to a lower price in past sales, but this is still a solid second-best price on the MacBook Air. The Silver color option has faster shipping estimates, targeted for around May 30 for most places in the United States.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.