Apple Developer App Updated Ahead of WWDC 2022
Apple is preparing for the Worldwide Developers Conference that's set to kick off in less than two weeks, and today updated the Apple Developer app with information about the 2022 event.
The Apple Developer app has details on session videos, Digital Lounges, labs, coding challenges, and more for WWDC 2022, allowing developers to sign up to participate directly within the app.
Developers can watch WWDC content together over FaceTime using the SharePlay function that has been added to the Apple Developer app.
Apple says that there are several enhancements, including improved search, keyboard shortcuts for iPadOS, and more. Full release notes for the update are below:
Thank you for your feedback! New in this release:
- Explore all WWDC22 has to offer, including session videos, Digital Lounges, 1-on-1 labs, Coding & Design Challenges, and more.
- Sign up for interactive activities like Digital Lounges and labs directly inside the Developer app.
- Watch videos together using SharePlay.
We've also fixed bugs and added various other enhancements:
- We've rebuilt our search to be more extensive and to support quoted phrases.
- We've added more keyboard shortcuts for iPadOS.
- We now list your downloads in the order that you started the download.
The Apple Developer app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. It is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. [Direct Link]
Popular Stories
Last year's iPhone 13 Pro models were the first of Apple's smartphones to come with 120Hz ProMotion displays, and while the two iPhone 14 Pro models will continue to feature the technology, their screens could well boast expanded refresh rate variability this time round.
To bring ProMotion displays to the iPhone 13 Pro models, Apple adopted LTPO panel technology with variable refresh...
Leaker Jon Prosser today shared ostensibly accurate renders of the iPhone 14 Pro, providing the most accurate look yet at what the device could look like when it launches later this year.
In the latest video on YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Prosser revealed renders of the iPhone 14 Pro made by Apple concept graphic designer Ian Zelbo, highlighting a range of specific design changes...
With around four months to go before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup, the overwhelming majority of rumors related to the new devices so far have focused on the iPhone 14 Pro, rather than the standard iPhone 14 – leading to questions about how different the iPhone 14 will actually be from its predecessor, the iPhone 13.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected...
The iPhone 14 will feature a more expensive "high-end" front-facing camera with autofocus, partly made in South Korea for the first time, ET News reports.
Apple reportedly ousted a Chinese candidate to choose LG Innotek, a South Korean company, to supply the iPhone 14's front-facing camera alongside Japan's Sharp. The company is said to have originally planned to switch to LG for the iPhone...
Apple today confirmed that the keynote event for the Worldwide Developers Conference will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 6, the first day of WWDC. The keynote will be an online-only event, though a select number of developers have been invited to the Apple Park campus for a viewing event.
In addition to confirming the keynote date and time, Apple has shared the full WWDC 2022...
Apple today announced new Pride bands for the Apple Watch, with new Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop options available.
The new Pride Edition bands are available to order today for $49 on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app, and will be available at Apple Store locations starting May 26. The Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is also coming soon to Nike.com.
This...