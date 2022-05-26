Apple Developer App Updated Ahead of WWDC 2022

Apple is preparing for the Worldwide Developers Conference that's set to kick off in less than two weeks, and today updated the Apple Developer app with information about the 2022 event.



The Apple Developer app has details on session videos, Digital Lounges, labs, coding challenges, and more for WWDC 2022, allowing developers to sign up to participate directly within the app.

Developers can watch WWDC content together over FaceTime using the SharePlay function that has been added to the Apple Developer app.

Apple says that there are several enhancements, including improved search, keyboard shortcuts for iPadOS, and more. Full release notes for the update are below:

Thank you for your feedback! New in this release:

- Explore all WWDC22 has to offer, including session videos, Digital Lounges, 1-on-1 labs, Coding & Design Challenges, and more.

- Sign up for interactive activities like Digital Lounges and labs directly inside the Developer app.

- Watch videos together using SharePlay.

We've also fixed bugs and added various other enhancements:

- We've rebuilt our search to be more extensive and to support quoted phrases.

- We've added more keyboard shortcuts for iPadOS.

- We now list your downloads in the order that you started the download.

The Apple Developer app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. It is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. [Direct Link]