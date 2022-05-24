Apple Music Now Available via Waze
Apple Music is now available directly within Google-owned Waze, offering Waze users easier and safer access to enjoy the Apple Music catalog as they commute from within the Waze app on iOS.
Google announced the new integration in a blog post, saying "with a direct connection between the apps, you can now access Apple Music content directly from the Waze Audio Player." Users should make sure they are updated to the latest version of the Waze app and have an active Apple Music subscription to integrate the two services.
