Brave Browser for iOS Gains New 'Privacy Hub' and Enhanced Fingerprinting Protections

Privacy-focused browser Brave has updated its iOS app with a new Privacy Hub feature that displays a summary of the trackers it has blocked for specific sites or over a given time span.



Similar to Safari’s Privacy Report, the new Privacy Hub in version 1.38 of the browser is designed to educate users about trackers and other privacy threats Brave is blocking.

This update also improves protections against fingerprinting for iOS. Fingerprinting is a technique used to identify and track people by combining multiple semi-identifiers (slight differences of each person’s browser, such as the size of the browser window or computer hardware details) and combining them into a single, unique identifier.

Brave for iOS now protects against fingerprinting by adding small amounts of randomization to fingerprintable APIs rather than disabling them, which can break websites, making for a smoother, more private browser experience.

In addition, Brave has added a certificate viewer to its iOS app, allowing users to confirm that they are visiting a real site and not a spoofed copy. To view a page’s certificate, users can tap the lock icon in the URL bar, and they can then verify if a certificate is valid or revoked, trusted or not, or compliant (or not) with standards.

Brave has gained momentum and popularity in recent years for its privacy focus. Last year, Brave dropped Google as its default search engine and replaced it with the more privacy-oriented Brave Search, which uses an independent index and doesn't track users or their searches. Brave for iOS is a free download from the App Store. [Direct Link]