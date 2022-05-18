Apple Releases iTunes 12.12.4 for Windows With Security Updates

Apple today released an iTunes 12.12.4 update for Windows, with the new software adding several security fixes to address vulnerabilities.



According to Apple's security support document for the new Windows version of iTunes, it includes fixes for AppleGraphicsControl, ImageIO, Mobile Device Service, WebKit, and more.

Apple did not mention that the exploits were found in the wild, but iTunes for Windows users should still update to the latest version when possible. There are no other outward-facing changes, with iTunes 12.12.4 focusing on under-the-hood improvements.

iTunes for Windows can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store or from Apple's website.