Kuo: Apple Testing Color E-Ink Display Technology For Future Foldable iPhones and iPads
Apple is testing color e-ink display technology for implementation in future foldable devices such as an iPhone or iPad, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today.
On Twitter, Kuo said that the e-ink display could be used for the outer-most display in a foldable device, while the larger, folded-out display would use a more advanced display technology. Color e-ink displays would be significantly more energy-efficient than other forms of display technology, Kuo added.
Apple is reportedly planning
to first launch a 9-inch foldable that sits somewhere between an iPhone and iPad in display specifications around 2025. Kuo believes that Apple's foldable roadmap will initially focus on medium-sized devices, followed by devices with larger displays, before finally expanding to small devices like the iPhone.
