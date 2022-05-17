Kuo: Apple Testing Color E-Ink Display Technology For Future Foldable iPhones and iPads

Apple is testing color e-ink display technology for implementation in future foldable devices such as an iPhone or iPad, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today.



On Twitter, Kuo said that the e-ink display could be used for the outer-most display in a foldable device, while the larger, folded-out display would use a more advanced display technology. Color e-ink displays would be significantly more energy-efficient than other forms of display technology, Kuo added.

Apple is testing E Ink's Electronic Paper Display (EPD) for future foldable device's cover screen & tablet-like applications. The color EPD has the potential to become a mainstream solution for foldable devices' must-have cover/second screen thanks to its excellent power-saving. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 17, 2022