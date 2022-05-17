Genesis Now Selling GV60 With Ultra Wideband Car Key Integration
Genesis today announced the launch of the fully electric Genesis GV60, with the new vehicle equipped with Apple's Car Key feature for unlocking the vehicle with an iPhone or an Apple Watch.
The GV60 supports the Ultra Wideband implementation of Car Key, allowing drivers to unlock and start their vehicles without needing to take their iPhone out of their pocket or bag.
Car Key was first introduced alongside iOS 13.6, and BMW was the first vehicle manufacturer to support the feature. The standard version of Car Key is based on NFC and requires an iPhone or Apple Watch to be held near a car's door, but the Ultra Wideband version is even more convenient.
Unlocking the GV60 vehicle hands-free with Ultra Wideband technology will require an Ultra Wideband device, which includes the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models.
Additionally, GV60 present's Genesis Digital Key 2 with Ultra Wideband (UWB) compatibility. Using sensors positioned around the vehicle, UWB allows drivers to automatically unlock their vehicle as they approach, with only their compatible Apple iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung phone. The Digital Keys are paired using Apple Wallet and Samsung Pass. The vehicle intelligently recognizes the driver and automatically authenticates them, loading their customized vehicle preferences. Genesis Digital Key 2 also allows the vehicle owner to share keys with others. For example, a driver with an Apple device may share their key with another via iMessage, and also revoke access to the vehicle with the click of a button.
The GV60 also includes a Face Connect feature that is unrelated to Face ID. It is designed to allow the vehicle to lock or unlock its doors without a key by recognizing the driver's face. Drivers can touch the door handle and then show their face to the camera on the B-pillar for an alternative unlocking method.
The Genesis GV60 is priced starting at $58,890.
