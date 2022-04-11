Apple's Corporate Employees Returning to Offices on Hybrid Schedule Starting Today

by

Corporate Apple employees in the United States began returning to their offices today, ending a two-year work from home policy that Apple implemented during the pandemic. Employees at locations like Apple Park and Infinite Loop were last month given a deadline of April 11 for returning to in-person work.

apple park drone june 2018 2
Apple has been eager to get employees back in the office and scheduled return dates several times, only to have to push those dates back as COVID infection rates surged. Apple delayed the official return indefinitely back in December, promising to give employees at least one month notice to prepare to return to offices. The notice was sent out in March following a drop in infections and a relaxing of social distancing and masking policies across the U.S.

Though many tech companies have implemented permanent work from home options for some employees, Apple is not one of them. Throughout the global health crisis, Apple has made it clear that employees would eventually need to return to in-person work and collaboration.

"For all that we've been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other," Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees back in June 2021. "Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate."

Apple is not forcing employees to return to the office five days a week, and has instead adopted a gradual return strategy and a hybrid home/office work policy. Apple employees are currently required to work from the office at least one day per week by April 11, at least two days per week by May 2, and at least three days per week by May 23.

When the three-day in-office work policy is enacted on May 23, employees will be required to be in the office on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, with most able to work remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Apple Park

Top Rated Comments

Nicole1980 Avatar
Nicole1980
54 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
Covid may go on in some form or another far into the indefinite future. Maybe for decades. Who knows. People need to stop living in fear and hiding and live their lives again. That includes going to work.

If they can make the case that they are in particular risk, or are around family/friends who are, then that should be considered. But otherwise, get over the extreme fear and get on with your life.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iHorseHead Avatar
iHorseHead
46 minutes ago at 12:59 pm

All their software got super buggy while they were home half-a$$ working, so I’m glad they are back at the office. Now they need to squash a record number of bugs or find a new job…
What bugs are you talking about? I haven't experienced any. The latest releases are far more stable than for example High Sierra was.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
w5jck Avatar
w5jck
48 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
All their software got super buggy while they were home half-a$$ working, so I’m glad they are back at the office. Now they need to squash a record number of bugs or find a new job…
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
progx Avatar
progx
45 minutes ago at 01:01 pm

All their software got super buggy while they were home half-a$$ working, so I’m glad they are back at the office. Now they need to squash a record number of bugs or find a new job…
And you know this… how? Apple’s software has been plenty buggy before the first lockdown.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
44 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
Stop complaining and give customers what they pay for. Go back and do proper work!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hovscorpion12 Avatar
hovscorpion12
57 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
Other than a few articles from Bloomberg saying that employees are "choosing" to quit, I have not seen any data sheets of lost employees.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Sets April 11 Deadline for U.S. Employees to Return to Office

Friday March 4, 2022 7:41 am PST by
Apple has set an April 11 deadline for corporate employees in the U.S. to return to offices like Apple Park, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is planning for a hybrid in-office and at-home work schedule going forward. The report states that Apple employees will be required to work from the office at least one day per week by April 11, at least two days per week by May 2, and at...
Read Full Article234 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Google Employees to Return to Offices on April 4, Will Apple Follow?

Wednesday March 2, 2022 1:19 pm PST by
Google today told employees that they will need to return to their physical offices starting on Monday, April 4, reports CNBC. This will apply to employees located in the Bay Area, which is where Google has a Mountain View-based main campus, along with employees in other locations around the United States. Santa Clara County,t where Google and Apple are located, has been lifting...
Read Full Article154 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Delays Corporate Return to Offices Indefinitely

Wednesday December 15, 2021 2:01 pm PST by
Apple employees are no longer going to be returning to corporate offices in February as planned due to the continued spread of COVID-19 and the newly emerging omicron variant, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a memo sent out today. Back in November, Apple sent out a letter telling employees that Apple would expect them to start returning to the office on February 1, but that return date has now...
Read Full Article41 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Employees Expected to Return to Offices in February

Thursday November 18, 2021 10:02 am PST by
Apple employees are expected to begin returning to corporate offices starting on February 1, according to a memo Apple CEO Tim Cook sent out to staff today. The memo, obtained by The Information, says that employees will return under the hybrid work pilot that was announced earlier this year. Starting in February, employees will work at Apple's campuses and offces for one to two days each...
Read Full Article161 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Considering Vaccination Requirement for Employees Returning to Offices

Wednesday July 28, 2021 10:57 am PDT by
Apple has not decided whether or not it will require vaccines for corporate employees that return to work this October, according to CNBC's Josh Lipton. Cook reportedly told Lipton that Apple is primarily focusing on when to have employees return, but the company is "monitoring things daily" to determine whether a vaccination requirement "is the right answer or not." .@tim_cook spoke w/ ...
Read Full Article
appleparkempty

Apple Delays Return to Office for Employees Until At Least January

Friday August 20, 2021 12:21 am PDT by
Apple has delayed its plan to return employees back to the office until at least January, due to concerns over an increase in COVID-19 cases and the possible emergence of new variants, Bloomberg reports. Apple had previously planned to return to in-person work by early September, but the company delayed that timeline until October. Now, due to continued concerns, that timeframe has been...
Read Full Article127 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Employees Asked to Return to Offices for Three Days a Week Starting in September

Wednesday June 2, 2021 3:58 pm PDT by
Apple corporate employees will be returning to the office for three days a week starting in early September, Apple CEO Tim Cook told workers today in a memo that was seen by The Verge. "For all that we've been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other," Cook said in the memo. "Video...
Read Full Article388 comments
appleparkempty

Apple Will Delay Bringing Employees Back to Offices Until at Least October

Monday July 19, 2021 9:09 pm PDT by
Amid another rise in COVID-19 cases and continued concerns from employees about Apple's stated plan to start bringing many employees back into the office three days a week starting in September, Apple has delayed its plans until at least October, reports Bloomberg. The report suggests that Apple will continue to monitor the situation and will give employees at least a month's notice before...
Read Full Article184 comments

Popular Stories

top stories 9 apr 2022

Top Stories: WWDC Announced, iOS 15.5 Beta, iPhone 14 Pro Rumors, and More

Saturday April 9, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It took until April to get official word, but we finally have a few details on the 2022 edition of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. WWDC will once again be a free online event for all developers, and we can expect to see lots of software announcements and perhaps a few hardware ones too, if we're lucky. Other news this week included the start of a new cycle of operating system betas...
Read Full Article22 comments
iOS 16 mock for article

Gurman: iOS 16 to Feature 'Significant' Improvements to Notifications, New Health-Tracking Features, But No Major Redesign

Sunday April 10, 2022 5:55 am PDT by
iOS 16, codenamed "Sydney" and set to be previewed at WWDC in June, will feature "significant" improvements to notifications and new health-tracking features but will not a feature major redesign of iOS, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that he is not expecting a major redesign of iOS but that instead, the next version of iOS will include...
Read Full Article278 comments
maxresdefault

8 Useful Apple Shortcuts You Should Check Out

Friday April 8, 2022 1:02 pm PDT by
Every year we like to take a fresh look at the different shortcut options that are available to use with the Shortcuts app on iOS devices and Mac, just to see what's new. We've found several useful shortcut options and rounded them up for MacRumors readers. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Internet Radio Search - Internet Radio Search is designed to allow you to ...
Read Full Article49 comments
30w power adapter apple

Unreleased 35W Dual Port USB-C Charger Leaked in Apple Doc

Friday April 8, 2022 11:58 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to introduce a two-port 35W USB-C charger in the near future, based on a leaked support document that was found by 9to5Mac. The support document was apparently only on Apple's site for a brief time, but there was a clear mention of the unreleased charger. Apple's current 30W power adapter As there is no dual USB-C port power adapter available right now, it may be...
Read Full Article122 comments
deliveries 9 app

Deliveries App Loses Functionality as Shipping Companies Refuse to Participate

Friday April 8, 2022 9:49 am PDT by
Package tracking app Deliveries is losing functionality because shipping companies are not willing to provide the shipping data that the app needs to work, according to developer Mike Piontek. In a blog post penned earlier this week, Piontek said that Deliveries is no longer able to maintain the same service that it used to provide because it relies on shipping companies, and "without their...
Read Full Article275 comments
iWork macOS Trio Feature

Apple Updates iWork Apps for Mac and iOS With New Features

Thursday April 7, 2022 8:58 am PDT by
Apple today updated its iWork suite of apps, introducing new features for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote on both iOS devices and Mac. These are major version 12 updates, but each app has received only a couple of changes, as outlined below. Keynote On iOS, Keynote now features an option to enlarge slides to a maximum zoom level of 400 percent, plus there is a new feature for editing font size...
Read Full Article124 comments
iOS 15

Everything New in iOS 15.5 Beta 1: Apple Classical References, Apple Pay Cash Updates and More

Tuesday April 5, 2022 11:49 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to developers after a three week long wait following the launch of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. The new updates aren't as feature rich as the prior updates and focus primarily on under-the-hood changes, but there are still a few minor tweaks, which we've outlined below. Apple Classical References There are references to the...
Read Full Article96 comments