Gurman: iOS 16 to Include New Ways of System Interaction and 'Fresh Apple Apps'

iOS 16 will include new ways of interacting with the system and some "fresh Apple apps," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said, offering some more detail on what Apple has in store for the upcoming release of iOS and iPadOS set to be announced in a few weeks at WWDC.



In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman wrote that while ‌iOS 16‌ is not likely to introduce a major face-lift to the operating system, it will include new ways of interacting and some "fresh Apple apps."

Users have long-hoped that Apple would bring interactive widgets to iOS ever since widgets were revamped with iOS 14. Widgets were mostly untouched with iOS 15 and remain non-interactive, so there is some hope significant widget changes could be in store for ‌iOS 16‌.



While I don’t expect Apple to present a full redesign of the software, there should be major changes across the system, new ways of interacting and some fresh Apple apps. The news about watchOS 9 will be significant as well.

Gurman added today that watchOS 9 will also be a "significant" update. Gurman has previously reported that a revamped notification system and new health and fitness tracking features are in the works for ‌iOS 16‌. Check out our post to learn more about 20+ new features we're expecting for ‌iOS 16‌ and watchOS 9.