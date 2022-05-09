Samsung Galaxy S22 Models Depreciated Three Times More Than iPhone 13 Lineup Two Months After Launch
The Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones depreciated almost three times more than the iPhone 13 lineup in the first two months after launch, according to research by SellCell.
Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 range in February this year, almost five months after the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup. Just two months after launch, the S22 lineup as a whole lost 46.8 percent of its value. The Google Pixel 6 did not fare much better, losing 41.5 percent of its value two months after launch. In both cases, this is a considerable depreciation compared to the iPhone 13 models, which lost just 16.8 percent of their value two months after launch. The Galaxy S22 is also the only smartphone lineup to continually lose value, experiencing no value recovery after launch, unlike the iPhone and the Pixel.
The 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G was the poorest performing model in terms of value retention, losing 53.8 percent of its value by month two, and the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro lost 44.2 percent of its value. On the other hand, the worst performing iPhone model was the 128GB iPhone 13 mini, which lost 29.2 percent of its value by month two.
The best performing Samsung model was the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, with a loss of 41.7 percent two months after launch, and this was again beaten by the 128GB Pixel 6 with a loss of 33.1 percent. The best performing iPhone model, the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max, lost a diminutive 3.8 percent of its value in that timeframe.
SellCell's findings demonstrate that Android handsets still have some way to go in terms of long-term value retention compared to the iPhone, with similar studies published on an annual basis. See the full report for more detailed information.
Popular Stories
Apple's director of machine learning, Ian Goodfellow, has resigned from his role a little over four years after he joined the company after previously being one of Google's top AI employees, according to The Verge's Zoë Schiffer.
Goodfellow reportedly broke the news to staff in an email, saying his resignation is in part due to Apple's plan to return to in-person work, which required...
The iPhone 14 lineup will feature upgraded front-facing camera setups with at least two improvements, including autofocus and a wider aperture, according to insightful Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo recently said that all four of the iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will feature an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus and ...
We're five months into 2022 with the Worldwide Developers Conference on the horizon, to be followed not too long after by Apple's September event. The second half of the year is shaping up to be exciting, as rumors suggest we can look forward to an array of updated Macs, iPhones, and accessories set to launch. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up the five products we can't wait to get our...
Last May, Apple Apple announced that it would be merging its iCloud Documents and Data service into iCloud Drive in May of 2022, and that transition has now been completed.
As noted in a support document updated today, users who previously relied on iCloud Documents and Data for syncing files across devices will need to turn iCloud Drive on in order to see their files.iCloud Documents and...
Feral Interactive has been porting games to the Mac since 1996, earning it a reputation for extremely faithful, high-quality PC and console conversions. With Apple's transition from Intel processors to Apple silicon across the Mac lineup now almost complete, MacRumors asked the publisher and developer how it thinks the Mac gaming landscape has changed in the intervening years and where it could...
Retail packaging images of Sony's highly anticipated next-generation WH-1000XM5 headphones have leaked online, confirming the recently rumored new design and suggesting a launch might not be far away.
Originally shared on a Sony subreddit, the photos show the pictures on the box corroborate the rumored redesign, replacing the shrouded arms that swivel on the 1000XM4's with an exposed arm...
Apple is planning to release the second-generation AirPods Pro this fall, rumored to feature a new design, improved audio quality, and some possible health integration, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
As Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter:
Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already...