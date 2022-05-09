Samsung Galaxy S22 Models Depreciated Three Times More Than iPhone 13 Lineup Two Months After Launch

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones depreciated almost three times more than the iPhone 13 lineup in the first two months after launch, according to research by SellCell.



Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 range in February this year, almost five months after the launch of Apple's ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup. Just two months after launch, the S22 lineup as a whole lost 46.8 percent of its value. The Google Pixel 6 did not fare much better, losing 41.5 percent of its value two months after launch. In both cases, this is a considerable depreciation compared to the ‌iPhone 13‌ models, which lost just 16.8 percent of their value two months after launch. The Galaxy S22 is also the only smartphone lineup to continually lose value, experiencing no value recovery after launch, unlike the iPhone and the Pixel.

The 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G was the poorest performing model in terms of value retention, losing 53.8 percent of its value by month two, and the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro lost 44.2 percent of its value. On the other hand, the worst performing ‌iPhone‌ model was the 128GB ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, which lost 29.2 percent of its value by month two.

The best performing Samsung model was the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, with a loss of 41.7 percent two months after launch, and this was again beaten by the 128GB Pixel 6 with a loss of 33.1 percent. The best performing ‌iPhone‌ model, the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max, lost a diminutive 3.8 percent of its value in that timeframe.

SellCell's findings demonstrate that Android handsets still have some way to go in terms of long-term value retention compared to the ‌iPhone‌, with similar studies published on an annual basis. See the full report for more detailed information.