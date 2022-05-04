Sonos is Working on Its Own Version of Siri

by

Popular smart speaker manufacturer Sonos is planning to introduce a voice assistant service that will compete with Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa, and other voice-based personal assistants, reports The Verge.

sonos roam feature
Sonos Voice will allow Sonos users to play and control playback on Sonos speakers. Sonos speakers already support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and Sonos Voice will be able to be used in lieu of these services. Sonos speakers do not support ‌Siri‌, but a limited number of ‌Siri‌ voice commands can be used with Sonos products that support AirPlay 2.

When it comes out, Sonos Voice will be compatible with Apple Music, so Sonos users will be able to ask the voice assistant to play ‌Apple Music‌ content. It will also work with Amazon Music, Pandora, and Deezer, but Spotify and YouTube Music won't be compatible.

As with all voice assistants, Sonos Voice will have a wake word, so users can say "Hey Sonos" to activate the feature for playing music. Activation and voice recognition will be on device for privacy reasons, and audio commands will not be uploaded to the cloud for processing.

The Sonos Voice feature is set to launch on June 1 in the United States, with an international rollout to follow soon after.

Top Rated Comments

ScottishDuck Avatar
ScottishDuck
52 minutes ago at 12:24 pm
Nobody is trying to compete with Siri. That’s like saying a company who makes web browsers is trying to compete with Opera.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ponzicoinbro Avatar
ponzicoinbro
59 minutes ago at 12:17 pm
I don’t say this meanly but I don’t know anyone who uses voice assistants anymore.

When they first came out people were excited. Then it became a chore and they weren’t really improving. Still misunderstanding instructions. Still having a jerky response.

hen came bad stories that Amazon was sending recording snippets to real people to listen to them. Then people didn’t trust them anymore.

Then hacking, spying, Pegasus, ransomware, Facebook data all became bad stories.

I don’t think this damage can be fixed for a while. Maybe that’s good. Maybe we need to use our hands instead of asking a robot to do something. Maybe we need to talk to people more often again.

This post was too long to be haiku. My waifu is calling. She’s a real person.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jav6454 Avatar
jav6454
57 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
Another voice assistant? Isn't the market like saturated with them? Wouldn't it be cheaper to integrate a few and let people decide?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
49 minutes ago at 12:26 pm

I don’t say this meanly but I don’t know anyone who uses voice assistants anymore.

When they first came out people were excited. Then it became a chore and they weren’t really improving. Still misunderstanding instructions. Still having a jerky response.

hen came bad stories that Amazon was sending recording snippets to real people to listen to them. Then people didn’t trust them anymore.

Then hacking, spying, Pegasus, ransomware, Facebook data all became bad stories.

I don’t think this damage can be fixed for a while. Maybe that’s good. Maybe we need to use our hands instead of asking a robot to do something. Maybe we need to talk to people more often again.

This post was too long to be haiku. My waifu is calling. She’s a real person.
Control lights, volume, texting, calenders, Apple tv, car temperature, etc. I use voice throughout the day and find it very useful.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
43 minutes ago at 12:33 pm
Won't be hard to beat Siri
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ApostolisApo Avatar
ApostolisApo
54 minutes ago at 12:22 pm

I only do when driving or to control the lights from bed. Other than that, I find it mostly useless!
that's because you are using Siri :D
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

