Sonos is Working on Its Own Version of Siri
Popular smart speaker manufacturer Sonos is planning to introduce a voice assistant service that will compete with Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa, and other voice-based personal assistants, reports The Verge.
Sonos Voice will allow Sonos users to play and control playback on Sonos speakers. Sonos speakers already support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and Sonos Voice will be able to be used in lieu of these services. Sonos speakers do not support Siri, but a limited number of Siri voice commands can be used with Sonos products that support AirPlay 2.
When it comes out, Sonos Voice will be compatible with Apple Music, so Sonos users will be able to ask the voice assistant to play Apple Music content. It will also work with Amazon Music, Pandora, and Deezer, but Spotify and YouTube Music won't be compatible.
As with all voice assistants, Sonos Voice will have a wake word, so users can say "Hey Sonos" to activate the feature for playing music. Activation and voice recognition will be on device for privacy reasons, and audio commands will not be uploaded to the cloud for processing.
The Sonos Voice feature is set to launch on June 1 in the United States, with an international rollout to follow soon after.
Popular Stories
Tripp Mickle, a technology reporter who recently moved from The Wall Street Journal to The New York Times, is releasing a new book on Apple this week, entitled "After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul," and an adapted excerpt of the book was shared today that provides a look at the tensions between Tim Cook and Jony Ive that ultimately led to Ive's departure.
...
Apple canceled plans to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7, but the feature could come to the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a thread of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple originally intended to offer a body temperature measurement feature with the Apple Watch Series 7 models, but the company shelved the plans when the body...
Apple has levied a lawsuit against RISC-V startup Rivos, a company that has hired several former high-ranking engineers from Apple. Rivos describes itself as a "startup in stealth mode," and according to Apple, Rivos not only poached Apple employees, but also stole chip trade secrets.
As noted by Reuters, the lawsuit that was filed last Friday accuses Rivos of hiring more than 40 former...
Microsoft Edge has overtaken Apple's Safari to become the world's second most popular desktop browser, based on data provided by web analytics service StatCounter.
According to the data, Microsoft Edge is now used on 10.07 percent of desktop computers worldwide, 0.46 percent ahead of Safari, which stands at 9.61 percent. Google Chrome remains in first place with a dominant 66.64 percent...
Mac apps often don't receive as much attention as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a regular video series that is designed to highlight some of the useful Mac apps that we've come across over the past few months. Our April picks feature apps for quickly accessing websites, adjusting external display settings from the menu bar, using a Windows-like "alt-tab" tool, and more.
Subscr ...
Top Rated Comments
When they first came out people were excited. Then it became a chore and they weren’t really improving. Still misunderstanding instructions. Still having a jerky response.
hen came bad stories that Amazon was sending recording snippets to real people to listen to them. Then people didn’t trust them anymore.
Then hacking, spying, Pegasus, ransomware, Facebook data all became bad stories.
I don’t think this damage can be fixed for a while. Maybe that’s good. Maybe we need to use our hands instead of asking a robot to do something. Maybe we need to talk to people more often again.
This post was too long to be haiku. My waifu is calling. She’s a real person.