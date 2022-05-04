Intel Looking to Mirror M1's Manufacturing Process for 'Meteor Lake' CPUs

by

Intel is considering manufacturing its 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs at least partly using TSMC's 5nm process to mirror Apple's M1 series of chips, DigiTimes reports.

intel manufactured m1
Announced last year, Intel's Meteor Lake chips will be its first multi-chiplet design to integrate an application processor, graphics processing unit, and connection chips into a single Intel Foveros advanced package.

Intel initially said that the Meteor Lake CPUs would be manufactured with its own 7nm process, which it calls "Intel 4." At its most recent earnings call, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said that Meteor Lake would be the first Intel product made using Intel 4 and that prototypes had already successfully booted Windows 12 and Linux.

Now, sources speaking to DigiTimes claim that Intel is considering placing orders for all of the chip blocks used in the Meteor Lake CPUs with TSMC, Apple's sole chip supplier. Rather than singularly rely on Intel's in-house 7nm process, the Meteor Lake chip blocks would be contracted out to be manufactured with TSMC's 5nm process, just like Apple's ‌M1‌ chips for the Mac. The move would reportedly help avoid delays to the CPU's production and launch schedules.

The A14 Bionic, A15 Bionic, ‌M1‌, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra chips, are manufactured using TSMC's 5nm process, and Intel's decision could help Meteor Lake chips to better rival Apple's competitive custom silicon. TSMC is also said to have now received chips orders for the iPhone 14 lineup using its 5nm process.

The sources added that potential orders for Meteor Lake CPUs would be large enough to encourage TSMC to scale up its fabrication capacity for its 5nm chips by the end of the year. Intel's Meteor Lake CPUs are set to launch in 2023.

Top Rated Comments

Dwalls90 Avatar
Dwalls90
43 minutes ago at 05:02 am
This is why competition is great!

The CPU industry really was stagnating until AMD and Apple started hammering Intel in recent years.
ph001bi Avatar
ph001bi
40 minutes ago at 05:06 am

Digitimes, Windows 12 say no more.
Kissmo1980 Avatar
Kissmo1980
39 minutes ago at 05:06 am
Mirror. Lol
What a fancy way of saying copy paste someone’s invetion.

I will use this at work for sure!
incoherent_1 Avatar
incoherent_1
35 minutes ago at 05:10 am
Ah… yes. I remember those good old Intel vaperware days where the “real” breakthrough was always perpetually just another generation away…. At least according to the Intel Marketing people.

I’ll stay with my Apple Silicon where, you know, the current generation has breakthrough technology.
