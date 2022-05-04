Apple Now Selling Longer 3-Meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable for Studio Display
Apple recently started selling a 3-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable through its online store, as spotted by French website MacGeneration. The cable can be used to connect a Mac equipped with Thunderbolt ports to Apple's new Studio Display and other peripherals.
Priced at $159 in the United States, the 3-meter cable provides users with a longer option than the 1-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable that Apple includes with the Studio Display. Apple also sells a 1.8-meter version of the cable
for $129.
Featuring a black braided design, the cable supports Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 4 data transfer at up to 40Gb/s, USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer at up to 10Gb/s, DisplayPort video output (HBR3), and USB-C Power Delivery at up to 100W.
The cable can also be used with Apple's Pro Display XDR, USB-C and Thunderbolt docks, external storage drives, and more.
Popular Stories
Tripp Mickle, a technology reporter who recently moved from The Wall Street Journal to The New York Times, is releasing a new book on Apple this week, entitled "After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul," and an adapted excerpt of the book was shared today that provides a look at the tensions between Tim Cook and Jony Ive that ultimately led to Ive's departure.
...
Apple canceled plans to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7, but the feature could come to the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a thread of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple originally intended to offer a body temperature measurement feature with the Apple Watch Series 7 models, but the company shelved the plans when the body...
Apple has levied a lawsuit against RISC-V startup Rivos, a company that has hired several former high-ranking engineers from Apple. Rivos describes itself as a "startup in stealth mode," and according to Apple, Rivos not only poached Apple employees, but also stole chip trade secrets.
As noted by Reuters, the lawsuit that was filed last Friday accuses Rivos of hiring more than 40 former...
Microsoft Edge has overtaken Apple's Safari to become the world's second most popular desktop browser, based on data provided by web analytics service StatCounter.
According to the data, Microsoft Edge is now used on 10.07 percent of desktop computers worldwide, 0.46 percent ahead of Safari, which stands at 9.61 percent. Google Chrome remains in first place with a dominant 66.64 percent...
Mac apps often don't receive as much attention as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a regular video series that is designed to highlight some of the useful Mac apps that we've come across over the past few months. Our April picks feature apps for quickly accessing websites, adjusting external display settings from the menu bar, using a Windows-like "alt-tab" tool, and more.
Subscr ...
Top Rated Comments
Did Apple acquire Monster Cables?
I don’t get it either. A quick search on Amazon has TB4 2/6 feet for $50/60 though, so maybe there’s something to carrying the bandwidth to 3m.