EU Officially Objects to Apple Limiting Third-Party Access to Apple Pay NFC Capabilities

by

In line with a report late last week, the European Commission today officially announced that it has issued a Statement of Objections to Apple over its restrictions that prevent third-party services from accessing the NFC capabilities of the iPhone, thereby restricting competition in mobile wallets on iOS.

Apple Pay Feature
The statement is a preliminary view that will need to be confirmed with further investigation before any consequences can be administered, but lays out the direction the investigation is headed.

The European Commission has informed Apple of its preliminary view that it abused its dominant position in markets for mobile wallets on iOS devices. By limiting access to a standard technology used for contactless payments with mobile devices in stores (‘Near-Field Communication (NFC)' or ‘tap and go'), Apple restricts competition in the mobile wallets market on iOS.

European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager argues that access to NFC is a requirement for viable mobile wallet services at brick-and-mortar locations.

Our concerns relate to Apple's decision to block access to the NFC technology for payment purposes and use it solely for its own mobile wallet, Apple Pay. As a result, users of Apple devices can only pay with the ‘tap and go' function using Apple Pay and not with other wallets. This is because competing wallet developpers need access to the NFC on Apple devices to reach Apple users.

Developing a mobile payment application is costly. Investment may only be worth it if developers can reach both Apple and Android customers. Evidence on our file indicates that some developers did not go ahead with their plans as they were not able to to reach iPhone users. This behaviour stifled innovation and prevented competition in the mobile wallet market. As a result, European consumers have little choice of mobile payment solutions when paying in shops.

Vestager mentions that Apple has cited security as its rationale for not allowing third-party access to NFC, but that regulators' investigation have not found any evidence of that risk.

Tags: European Commission, NFC

Top Rated Comments

betterbegood Avatar
betterbegood
30 minutes ago at 04:16 am
As the world is shifting towards mobile payment across the world it is only fair that the people has access to the technology on fair terms and not on the cooperates terms. Power to the people.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
15 minutes ago at 04:31 am
Looks like EU is not playing any games and there really is no way out of it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
No5tromo Avatar
No5tromo
15 minutes ago at 04:30 am
Uh oh
*Cultural shock for the EU being pro consumer intensifies*
......
......
......
*Sh*t-proof umbrella deployed*
Go!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mlody Avatar
mlody
15 minutes ago at 04:30 am
How about the same geniuses come to states and force Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, Marianos and many other big box stores to also open up NFC and allow people to pay with such tech as apple pay etc.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
11 minutes ago at 04:35 am
Apple has cited security as its rationale for not allowing third-party access to NFC

Apple either thinks we're all idiots, or that we're three-year-olds walking around in circles bumping into furniture.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
singularity0993 Avatar
singularity0993
11 minutes ago at 04:35 am
Why do people defend Apple for this? Such restrictions severely limited iPhone’s capabilities. My friends are able to authenticate at the main gate simply by swiping their Android phones while iPhone users have to search for their card in their wallet every time. Popular payment systems in my country are also forced to use QR code instead of NFC because iPhones don’t have support (Apple Pay is available but nobody really uses it). As an iPhone user I’m frustrated by such software limitation and absolutely supports EU on this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 front glass display panels

iPhone 14 Pro Display Panels Reveal New Pill-and-Hole Design Replacing Notch

Thursday April 28, 2022 8:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are widely rumored to feature new displays with a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera, respectively, and now a real-world look at this design has seemingly surfaced. Front glass panels for all four iPhone 14 models have allegedly surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo, as shared on Twitter by @SaranByte and...
Read Full Article233 comments
maxresdefault

Useful Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - April 2022

Friday April 29, 2022 12:36 pm PDT by
Mac apps often don't receive as much attention as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a regular video series that is designed to highlight some of the useful Mac apps that we've come across over the past few months. Our April picks feature apps for quickly accessing websites, adjusting external display settings from the menu bar, using a Windows-like "alt-tab" tool, and more. Subscr ...
Read Full Article85 comments
Apple Watch Body Temperature Finished

Kuo: Apple Watch Series 7 Missed Body Temperature Monitoring Due to Algorithm Problems, but Feature Could Still Come to Series 8

Sunday May 1, 2022 3:53 am PDT by
Apple canceled plans to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7, but the feature could come to the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a thread of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple originally intended to offer a body temperature measurement feature with the Apple Watch Series 7 models, but the company shelved the plans when the body...
Read Full Article160 comments
iPad Pro Feature Magenta

Deals: Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Reaches Up to $399 Off in New Sales on Amazon

Tuesday April 26, 2022 5:20 am PDT by
Amazon this week has introduced a slate of deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with markdowns hitting every configuration of the 2021 tablet. You'll find the full list of sales below, with prices reaching as much as $399 off these devices. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article44 comments