Deals: iPad Mini 6 Drops to All-Time Low Price of $399.99 ($99 Off)

by

Amazon today has the Space Gray version of the latest 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini available for a record-low price of $399.99, a savings of $99 off the regular price of $499.

ipad mini 9Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is by far the lowest price we've ever tracked on the iPad mini 6, which debuted last September, but unfortunately, it is only available in the Space Gray color option. Pink, Purple, and Starlight models are priced at $459, which is still a solid discount but nowhere near the Space Gray pricing.

$99 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99

256GB Wi-Fi models are priced at $599, a $50 savings compared to normal retail price. This is a solid discount that we've been tracking at Amazon for a while now.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide, we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

Ion-X Avatar
Ion-X
21 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
If I never knew about jelly scrolling I would totally consider buying this. But now that I know about it, it would be difficult not to see in when scrolling in portrait mode (which is how I use my iPad outside of movies), and difficult not to question Apple’s decision to manufacture the panel this way (such that vertical but not horizontal scrolling results in the jelly effect). iPad mini is used for content consumption, not as a laptop replacement with keyboard and mouse!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tonie walker Avatar
tonie walker
13 minutes ago at 01:18 pm

If I never knew about jelly scrolling I would totally consider buying this. But now that I know about it, it would be difficult not to see in when scrolling in portrait mode (which is how I use my iPad outside of movies), and difficult not to question Apple’s decision to manufacture the panel this way (such that vertical but not horizontal scrolling results in the jelly effect). iPad mini is used for content consumption, not as a laptop replacement with keyboard and mouse!
i wonder why they end up that way considering ipad mini has been in the market for years, lazy engineering since its a shrink version of ipad air? Not enough engineers to work on this project? customer can always wait for next version anyways to buy, it’s just disappointing and unacceptable technology at this age and PRICE
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LawJolla Avatar
LawJolla
9 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
I don't get the "jelly scrolling."

I'm a pilot with 20/10 and 20/20 vision. I have a Mini 6 and iPad Pro 12" with Promotion (and iPhone 13 Pro Max). I hardly ever use my Pro anymore, and I don't use my Mini thinking "if this was only 120hz!" I don't notice it.

Great iPad, great deal, do buy it!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

