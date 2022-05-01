Deals: iPad Mini 6 Drops to All-Time Low Price of $399.99 ($99 Off)

Amazon today has the Space Gray version of the latest 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini available for a record-low price of $399.99, a savings of $99 off the regular price of $499.

This is by far the lowest price we've ever tracked on the iPad mini 6, which debuted last September, but unfortunately, it is only available in the Space Gray color option. Pink, Purple, and Starlight models are priced at $459, which is still a solid discount but nowhere near the Space Gray pricing.

256GB Wi-Fi models are priced at $599, a $50 savings compared to normal retail price. This is a solid discount that we've been tracking at Amazon for a while now.

