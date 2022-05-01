Deals: iPad Mini 6 Drops to All-Time Low Price of $399.99 ($99 Off)
Amazon today has the Space Gray version of the latest 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini available for a record-low price of $399.99, a savings of $99 off the regular price of $499.
This is by far the lowest price we've ever tracked on the iPad mini 6, which debuted last September, but unfortunately, it is only available in the Space Gray color option. Pink, Purple, and Starlight models are priced at $459, which is still a solid discount but nowhere near the Space Gray pricing.
256GB Wi-Fi models are priced at $599, a $50 savings compared to normal retail price. This is a solid discount that we've been tracking at Amazon for a while now.
For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide, we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
Top Rated Comments
I'm a pilot with 20/10 and 20/20 vision. I have a Mini 6 and iPad Pro 12" with Promotion (and iPhone 13 Pro Max). I hardly ever use my Pro anymore, and I don't use my Mini thinking "if this was only 120hz!" I don't notice it.
Great iPad, great deal, do buy it!