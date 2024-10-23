iPhone SE 4 Mass Production Timeframe Revealed as Launch Gets Closer

Apple suppliers will begin mass production of the fourth-generation iPhone SE in December, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a blog post.



The fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to have a similar design as the base iPhone 14, with rumored features including a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a newer A-series chip, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, 8GB of RAM to enable Apple Intelligence support, and the first-ever Apple-designed 5G modem.

The new iPhone SE is expected to be released in the first half of 2025, with a launch in March or April most likely, and mass production of the device beginning in December would make sense given that timeframe. Kuo estimates that Apple suppliers will produce around 8.6 million fourth-generation iPhone SE units through the first quarter of next year.

Apple released the current iPhone SE in March 2022.