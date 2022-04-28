Wristcam Bringing Video Calling Feature to Apple Watch

The camera-equipped Wristcam accessory for the Apple Watch is being updated with FaceTime-like video calling, the company announced today.

For those unfamiliar with Wristcam, it is an Apple Watch band that adds an 8-megapixel camera and a two-megapixel selfie camera to your wrist, with the camera able to hold up to 2000 photos or an hour of video. The device connects to the Apple Watch over WiFi or Bluetooth, and it enables hands-free recording.

With the new video calling feature, Wristcam owners will be able to make calls to friends and family right from their wrists. On its own, the Apple Watch supports voice calls and audio FaceTime calls, but as it has no built-in camera, there is no native video calling functionality.

Using the Wristcam app, Wristcam offers watch-to-watch calling with other Wristcam users, or Watch-to-iPhone calling. Note that this is not ‌FaceTime‌ or another native video calling feature -- both parties must have the Wristcam app.



Video calling is available as of today, but Wristcam's website says that users must request "early access" to use the feature. Wristcam is also gaining a new WristcamOS SDK, which will open up the device's camera capabilities to App Store developers.

We went hands-on with Wristcam last year, and found that it's quite bulky for an Apple Watch band, but it can come in handy if you need a hands-free camera option. Wristcam can be purchased from the Wristcam website for $299.