Interesting Apple Accessories Worth Checking Out

There are all kinds of weird, unique, and interesting Apple-related accessories out there, and in our latest YouTube video, we've rounded up some of the most notable products we've come across in the last few months.

Cleanstation ($200) - From Simplehuman, known for its trash cans, the cleanstation is a UV-C sanitizer that promises to rid your iPhone of 99.9% of germs in just 30 seconds.

Wristcam for Apple Watch ($300) - As the name suggests, this is a band that adds a camera to your Apple Watch. It's an 8-megapixel camera and it holds 2000 photos or an hour of video, connecting to the watch over WiFi or Bluetooth. It's bulky, but useful if you need hands-free recording.

Pivo ($139) - Pivo is a nifty little rotating stand for your ‌iPhone‌. You can film yourself and the Pivo will make sure that you stay in the frame with smart autotracking, and it's compatible with any tripod.

From an Apple Watch band with a camera to an ultra fancy phone sanitizer, these accessories may not be for everyone, but they're definitely worth checking out.

All of the links to the products are in this article, but make sure to watch our video to see them in action.