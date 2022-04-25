Google's Unreleased Pixel Watch Leaks After Being Left Behind in a Restaurant

The "Pixel Watch," Google's first flagship smartwatch aimed to become a competitor for the Apple Watch, has leaked online after a Google employee who had access to the unreleased watch apparently left it behind at a bar.



The images were shared with Android Central, which stated at the time that it had received the pictures from a source who had found the watch at a restaurant. Thanks to a Reddit thread from a user who claims to have supplied Android Central with the images, however (via The Verge), some more details about how images of the watch made their way online have been shared.

According to Reddit user u/tagtech414, their friend who works at a bar found the watch a few weeks ago and decided to keep hold of it, hoping the owner or Google would come looking for it. Neither the owner nor Google seemingly ever reached out or looked for the watch. The incident will draw stark similarities to when the iPhone 4, the biggest redesign to the ‌iPhone‌ at the time since its launch, was leaked online after an employee forgot it at a bar.

As for the watch itself, the images match with renders shared last year by Jon Prosser . Google is opting for a circular watch design, with a circular dial, a side button, and a hole on the side, likely to be a microphone. The screen size is around 1.5-inches, according to the Reddit user and an additional image shared on Reddit shows the watch with relatively large bezels.

Like the Apple Watch, the Pixel Watch will have a mechanism for changing watch bands, according to the images. An image of a blue silicone-like watch band depicts the Pixel Watch experience being similar to that of the Apple Watch regarding watch bands, letting users easily slide different options in and out.



The Pixel Watch has been rumored to launch for some time and could see an official announcement as soon as next month. Google will be holding Google I/O, its annual developers conference, from May 11 through May 12 where additional details could be shared.