Google I/O to Take Place in May, Will Once Again Be Online
Google today announced that its annual Google I/O developers conference is set to take place on Wednesday, May 11 and Thursday May 12, about a month ahead of when we're expecting Apple to hold the annual Worldwide Developers Conference.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news this afternoon, and he said the event will be "live from Shoreline Amphitheatre," with the content available online. The wording of his tweet was confusing, but Google has clarified that this will be an online-only event as it has been for the past two years.
A "limited audience" will be at the event, but that will consist of Googlers, with press and other attendees expected to tune in online.
With COVID cases dropping in California and mask mandates lifting, it's possible Google could have chosen to invite some people to attend in person, but the company has opted not to do so, perhaps because Google I/O typically sees attendees from around the globe.
Google's decision to hold an online-only event may give us some insight into Apple's plans. Apple has not announced the dates for the Worldwide Developers Conference, nor has the company said whether this year's event will have an in-person element. Apple has been cautious throughout the global health crisis, so with Google going online only for I/O, we are likely to see Apple opt for an online event as well.
Apple last year announced the dates for the 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference on March 30, so we may not have too long to wait to find out what Apple has in store for WWDC 2022.
