Tidal Gains Siri Integration on iPhone and iPad, But Still Lacks HomePod Support

Tidal has added Siri support in the latest update to its iOS app, meaning iPhone and iPad users can now ask Apple's virtual assistant to play content from the music streaming service.



As noted by XDA Developers, the added support doesn't appear to extend to the HomePod or HomePod mini, which means Tidal users still can't take advantage of the ‌HomePod‌'s ‌Siri‌ voice controls to navigate their tunes and playlists.

TIDAL meets Siri. — TIDAL (@TIDAL) April 20, 2022