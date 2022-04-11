'For All Mankind' Returning to Apple TV+ for Season 3 on June 10
The third season of popular Apple TV+ series "For All Mankind" is set to premiere on Friday, June 10, Apple announced today. "For All Mankind" was one of the first Apple TV+ shows made available when the service launched in November 2020, and the space drama has continued to be a hit with viewers.
Created by Ronald D. Moore, "For All Mankind" imagines what the world might be like if the global space race never ended and the space program had remained a priority in the United States. The initial series saw a Russian cosmonaut making it to the moon first, devastating morale at NASA and pushing the U.S. to catch up.
The second season, which came out in February 2021, saw a decade time jump, picking up in 1983 at the height of the cold war with the United States and USSR fighting over resources available on the moon.
Season three introduces a second time jump, moving on to the early 1990s where the US and the Soviet Union are racing to get to Mars.
The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early '90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars. The Red Planet becomes the new front in the space race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.
Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt are all returning for season three.
The first episode of season three will debut on Friday, June 10, and then one new episode will follow on each subsequent Friday.
Popular Stories
It took until April to get official word, but we finally have a few details on the 2022 edition of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. WWDC will once again be a free online event for all developers, and we can expect to see lots of software announcements and perhaps a few hardware ones too, if we're lucky.
Other news this week included the start of a new cycle of operating system betas...
iOS 16, codenamed "Sydney" and set to be previewed at WWDC in June, will feature "significant" improvements to notifications and new health-tracking features but will not a feature major redesign of iOS, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today.
In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that he is not expecting a major redesign of iOS but that instead, the next version of iOS will include...
Every year we like to take a fresh look at the different shortcut options that are available to use with the Shortcuts app on iOS devices and Mac, just to see what's new. We've found several useful shortcut options and rounded them up for MacRumors readers.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Internet Radio Search - Internet Radio Search is designed to allow you to ...
Apple may be planning to introduce a two-port 35W USB-C charger in the near future, based on a leaked support document that was found by 9to5Mac. The support document was apparently only on Apple's site for a brief time, but there was a clear mention of the unreleased charger. Apple's current 30W power adapter As there is no dual USB-C port power adapter available right now, it may be...
Package tracking app Deliveries is losing functionality because shipping companies are not willing to provide the shipping data that the app needs to work, according to developer Mike Piontek.
In a blog post penned earlier this week, Piontek said that Deliveries is no longer able to maintain the same service that it used to provide because it relies on shipping companies, and "without their...
Apple today updated its iWork suite of apps, introducing new features for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote on both iOS devices and Mac. These are major version 12 updates, but each app has received only a couple of changes, as outlined below.
Keynote
On iOS, Keynote now features an option to enlarge slides to a maximum zoom level of 400 percent, plus there is a new feature for editing font size...
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to developers after a three week long wait following the launch of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. The new updates aren't as feature rich as the prior updates and focus primarily on under-the-hood changes, but there are still a few minor tweaks, which we've outlined below.
Apple Classical References
There are references to the...
Top Rated Comments