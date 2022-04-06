Apple Seeds First Public Betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5
Apple today seeded the first public betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to its public beta testing group, with the software updates coming one day after Apple provided the betas to developers.
The iOS and iPadOS 15.5 betas can be downloaded over the air after the proper profile from Apple's public beta testing website has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.
iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 are minor updates compared to prior iOS 15 point releases, and there are a limited number of changes. Apple may be releasing an Apple Classical app at some point in the near future and there are references to it in the beta, but it is not yet available.
There are also minor changes to Apple Pay Cash, with Apple adding Request and Send options, and Apple is making some changes to the iTunes Pass that used to be available in the Wallet app. We have a complete list of changes in our iOS 15.4 guide.
Popular Stories
Five years ago, the Mac lineup was in a bad state. Over three years had passed since Apple redesigned the Mac Pro with a sleek but constrained "trash can" enclosure, while the iMac, MacBook Air, and Mac mini had also gone years without updates.
A snapshot of the MacRumors Buyer's Guide from April 4, 2017:
At the time, some users began to question whether Apple was still committed to the ...
Apple in March came out with the updated 2022 iPhone SE, a budget iPhone that's equipped with 5G. Samsung also recently came out with its own budget 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A53 5G, so we thought we'd compare the two to see how they measure up. In short, the A53 5G is offering up a better feature set, but it can't match the iPhone SE in terms of lifespan and build quality. Subscribe to the ...
Calendars have turned to April and we're still waiting for Apple to officially announce its plans for WWDC 2022, but that doesn't mean we don't still have tons of Apple news and rumors to focus on.
This week saw the release of bug fix operating system updates including iOS 15.4.1, macOS Monterey 12.3.1, and more, while we continued our coverage of Apple's new products like the Studio Display ...
Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are equipped with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. This is the first time that these Macs have been available with a refurbished discount since their 2021 launch.
Apple has a range of different machines and configurations available, with several M1 Pro options and a few higher-end M1 Max MacBook Pros. An ent...
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to developers after a three week long wait following the launch of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. The new updates aren't as feature rich as the prior updates and focus primarily on under-the-hood changes, but there are still a few minor tweaks, which we've outlined below.
Apple Classical References
There are references to the...
The iPhone 14 Pro may deliver more detailed images thanks to a considerably larger sensor and smaller pixels, according to unverified technical information shared on Chinese social media site Weibo.
A recent post from the account "Fishing 8" on Weibo listed a large number of the iPhone 14 Pro's technical camera specifications. In line with a multitude of rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro's Wide ...
The iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 20 percent smaller bezels around the display, according to newly shared CAD renders.
The CAD renders, shared by the Twitter account "ShrimpApplePro," show a design for the iPhone 14 Pro Max that is broadly in line with other illustrations and measurements from 91Mobiles and Max Weinbach. Much like these previous renders, the most noticeable changes include...
Apple last month released the fifth-generation iPad Air, with key new features including an M1 chip, 5G support for cellular models, an upgraded front camera with Center Stage support, and up to a 2x faster USB-C port for data transfer. As it turns out, Apple also made an internal change to the device that repair advocates may appreciate.
iFixit image showing fifth-generation iPad Air's ...
Top Rated Comments
(just in time to begin hearing about iOS 16 and starting the cycle all over again - sigh)
Reminder this Universal Control requires iPadOS 15.5, and Macs need to be running macOS 12.4. They made performance improvements. :)