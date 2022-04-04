Apple Adds Postpartum Workouts to Fitness+

Apple today added a new range of postpartum workouts to Fitness+ to help mothers return to regular exercise after childbirth.



Almost a year after Apple introduced new Fitness+ workouts geared toward pregnant women, the company today launched a range of workouts for the postpartum period. The series, titled "Get Back to Fitness After Having a Baby," contains seven workouts in the Core, Strength, and Mindful Cooldown categories.

This program is designed for anyone who has recently had a baby, with workouts that can help you feel stronger and more energetic as you take on the daily demands of parenthood. The Core workouts are about reconnecting to your core, building up your ab and back strength, and working your pelvic floor. The series starts with a Core workout to help you create a foundation for getting stronger and avoiding setbacks. There are also upper-body, lower-body and total-body Strength workouts that use one light to medium dumbbell or just your bodyweight. And the Mindful Cooldowns include stretches that target common post-pregnancy tight spots, plus meditations that focus on themes like patience and self-care. Throughout, there are exercise options to help you feel more comfortable, no matter what type of delivery you had. You can do any of the workouts on their own or combined with other workouts in this program or the Fitness+ library. Check with your healthcare provider before starting an exercise.

CNET reports that some of the new workouts target the pelvic floor to help restrengthen muscles supporting organs in the pelvis that relax during childbirth. There are modifications for different levels of intensity depending on the preferred level of activity after childbirth, and the Mindful Cooldowns include messages about the importance of patience and self-care for new parents.

Priced at $9.99 per month, or available as part of the $29.95 per month Apple One Premier plan, Apple Fitness+ is a subscription-based workout video service, available in over 20 countries around the world. A one-month free trial is available for all Apple Watch users.