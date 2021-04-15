Apple Fitness+ Getting New Workouts for Expecting Mothers, Older Adults, and More on April 19

Apple today announced it is introducing new Fitness+ workouts geared specifically toward pregnancy and older adults, as well as several new Yoga, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), and Strength workouts for beginners.



The new Workouts for Pregnancy, Workouts for Older Adults, and Workouts for Beginners will be available in Apple Fitness+ on April 19.

The new pregnancy workouts consist of 10 workouts across the Strength, Core, and Mindful Cooldown categories. Every workout is 10 minutes long and designed to accommodate any stage of pregnancy and any fitness level, and includes tips for modifying workouts using a pillow for comfort as the body changes during pregnancy, according to Apple.

The workouts for older adults are focused on strength, flexibility, balance, coordination, and mobility.

Apple is also expanding its roster of Fitness+ trainers by introducing a new Yoga and Mindful Cooldown trainer, Jonelle Lewis, in addition to welcoming current Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia to the HIIT team.

Last, actress and activist Jane Fonda will share inspiring stories, photos, and a few of her favorite songs in the next episode of Time to Walk in honor of Earth Day. This episode will also be available April 19. Launched in January, the Time to Walk feature provides Apple Fitness+ subscribers with audio stories from influential people that Apple Watch users can listen to with AirPods or other wireless headphones while walking.

Apple Fitness+ is a subscription-based workout video service, available in the United States, the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. A one-month free trial is available for all Apple Watch users.