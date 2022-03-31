Unlock Your Door by Tapping Your iPhone With Schlage's New Smart Lock

Schlage today released its Encode Plus smart lock with support for Apple's home keys feature in the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch. The smart lock is available in a variety of finishes at The Home Depot and Lowe's for $300 in the United States.



Apple's home keys feature lets you add a key card to the Wallet app, eliminating the need to use a physical key. Upon doing so, you can simply hold a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch near the Encode Plus to lock or unlock the door that it is installed on. The feature, powered by NFC technology, requires an iPhone XR or newer updated to iOS 15 or an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer updated to watchOS 8.

Express Mode allows you to unlock the door by simply holding your iPhone or Apple Watch near the lock, or there is an option to require Face ID or Touch ID as an additional layer of security. With Power Reserve, you may still be able to tap to unlock the door for up to five hours after your iPhone has run out of battery.

Encode Plus also supports HomeKit for controlling the lock with the Home app or Siri voice commands on an iPhone or Apple Watch, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The lock has a physical keypad and a keyhole to unlock the door without a device if necessary, providing peace of mind if you are without your iPhone or Apple Watch.

With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, the Schlage Encode Plus does not require a smart home bridge or any other hardware. The lock is battery operated, with four AA batteries included and a low-battery indicator built into the keypad.

In the Home app on an iPhone, you can set up access codes for guests who need temporary access to your home.

Encode Plus is the first smart lock to support Apple's home keys feature, but additional options should enter the market over time.