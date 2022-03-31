Unlock Your Door by Tapping Your iPhone With Schlage's New Smart Lock
Schlage today released its Encode Plus smart lock with support for Apple's home keys feature in the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch. The smart lock is available in a variety of finishes at The Home Depot and Lowe's for $300 in the United States.
Apple's home keys feature lets you add a key card to the Wallet app, eliminating the need to use a physical key. Upon doing so, you can simply hold a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch near the Encode Plus to lock or unlock the door that it is installed on. The feature, powered by NFC technology, requires an iPhone XR or newer updated to iOS 15 or an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer updated to watchOS 8.
Express Mode allows you to unlock the door by simply holding your iPhone or Apple Watch near the lock, or there is an option to require Face ID or Touch ID as an additional layer of security. With Power Reserve, you may still be able to tap to unlock the door for up to five hours after your iPhone has run out of battery.
Encode Plus also supports HomeKit for controlling the lock with the Home app or Siri voice commands on an iPhone or Apple Watch, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The lock has a physical keypad and a keyhole to unlock the door without a device if necessary, providing peace of mind if you are without your iPhone or Apple Watch.
With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, the Schlage Encode Plus does not require a smart home bridge or any other hardware. The lock is battery operated, with four AA batteries included and a low-battery indicator built into the keypad.
In the Home app on an iPhone, you can set up access codes for guests who need temporary access to your home.
Encode Plus is the first smart lock to support Apple's home keys feature, but additional options should enter the market over time.
Popular Stories
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will now be alerted if an iPhone has been reported as missing in the GSMA Device Registry when a customer brings in the device to be serviced, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.
If an Apple technician sees a message in their internal MobileGenius or GSX systems indicating that the device has been reported as missing, they...
The increased size of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's rear camera array is due to all-new 48-megapixel Wide camera systems, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a tweet, Kuo responded to leaked schematics recently shared by Max Weinbach. The schematics showed that the rear camera plateau of the iPhone 14 Pro models will increase by about five percent in each...
Apple is reportedly cutting production for the new third-generation iPhone SE just weeks after launch due to uncertainty caused by current global conflict and alleged low demand, according to a report from Nikkei Asia citing unnamed sources. According to the report, Apple has informed suppliers to cut back on production of the iPhone SE for this quarter by as much as two to three million...
Google today released Chrome 100, the latest version of its browser that's available on Macs, PCs, iPhones and iPads, Android devices, and more. Chrome 100 is notable because it features the first major icon update for Chrome since 2014.
The updated design was first previewed in February, and it features a simplified icon with brighter colors and no shadows. Chrome designer Elvin Hu said...
Samsung today announced it has opened pre-orders for its new Smart Monitor M8, a 32-inch display that offers USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay support, and several smart TV features built into its distinctively iMac-like design.
The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that...
Apple last week introduced the 2022 iPhone SE, an upgraded version of its low-cost smartphone. The 2022 iPhone SE looks identical to the 2020 model, featuring only internal upgrades, and it is arguably Apple's most lackluster iPhone. So who is it for? Read on to find out what we think.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. If you've seen the 2020 iPhone SE, well, you've...
When it comes to downloading iOS software updates, Apple users can be reasonably divided into two camps: Those who manually seek out updates the moment Apple releases them, and those who are happy to let their device's Automatic Updates feature take care of everything in the background with minimal input on their part.
While it's generally acknowledged that manually tapping into Settings ->...
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects next-generation iPad Pro models to launch in the fall of this year, according to his latest newsletter.
In his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman speculated that since Apple did not launch new iPad Pros this month at its "Peek Performance" event, it is reasonable to now expect new models to arrive between September and November this year. In a previous report,...