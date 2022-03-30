Demand for Smartphones is Slowing, Says Apple Supplier TSMC

Demand for consumer electronics like smartphones and PCs is slowing due to continued geopolitical uncertainties and new COVID-related lockdowns in China, according to TSMC Chairman Mark Liu.



TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, is one of Apple's main suppliers, responsible for the A-series and M-series chips that go in Apple devices. Liu's comments were delivered at the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association and were shared by Nikkei.

Customer interest in smartphones is falling in China specifically, with Liu also warning about the rising cost of components and materials. Production costs are going up for chip companies, and Liu believes the "pressure could eventually be passed on to consumers," a scenario that could also see demand impacted by higher costs.

"Everyone in the industry is worried about rising costs across the overall supply chain... The semiconductor industry already and directly experienced that cost increase," Liu said, adding that the industry is also concerned about macroeconomic uncertainties this year.

Liu said that TSMC is not changing its growth targets and is still unable to meet customers' demand with its current capacity. TSMC plans to reorganize and prioritize orders for "areas that still see healthy demand."

Signs of a dip in customer demand surfaced this week amid rumors that Apple is planning to cut iPhone SE production. Just weeks after releasing the iPhone SE, Apple allegedly told suppliers that it wants to cut back on ‌iPhone SE‌ production by as much as two to three million units because of a "weaker-than-expected demand," though some suppliers have refuted this report.