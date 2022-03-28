MacRumors Exclusive: Save $125 On All 24-Inch iMacs With Record-Low Prices Starting at $1,175

by

MacRumors has partnered up with Apple authorized reseller Simply Mac this week, giving our readers an opportunity to take $125 off the 24-inch iMac. To see this deal, you'll need enter the coupon code macrumors125 at checkout on Simply Mac's website.

This coupon can be used on all of the 24-inch iMac models listed below, including the entry-level 7-core GPU configuration and the two 8-core GPU configurations. You won't see the sale prices until you reach the checkout screen and enter macrumors125 in the discount code box.

$125 OFF
24-Inch iMac at Simply Mac

With this exclusive discount, the entry-level 7-core GPU, 256GB 24-inch iMac is now at a new all-time low price of $1,174.99, down from $1,299.99. This beats the previous record low price by about $25 and the current going price for the iMac at retailers like Amazon and B&H Photo by about $55.

Similarly, the 8-core GPU, 512GB 24-inch iMac is now at an all-time low price with our exclusive coupon code. You can get this model for $1,574.99, down from $1,699.99. This is a version of the 24-inch iMac that we very rarely see discounts on, so if you want to invest in a high-end model of the M1 iMac now is the perfect time.

We've gathered every iMac that is compatible with the coupon code on Simply Mac in the lists below. Shoppers should note that this sale will last for two weeks, and that a few of the 8-core GPU, 256GB iMacs are on backorder. You can still place an order today and use the coupon code to get the discount, and Simply Mac will ship the iMac once stock is available.

Entry-Level 24-Inch iMac

Mid-Tier 24-Inch iMac

High-End 24-Inch iMac

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.

