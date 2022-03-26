WWDC Invites Could Be Sent Out Next Week: Here's What We Know
In 2021, Apple sent out digital invitations for its 32nd Worldwide Developers Conference in late March. Given that an all-digital conference is expected to occur again this year rather than an in-person event, we could see Apple send invitations as soon as next week.
Apple last year sent out invitations to developers and the press for WWDC on March 30, with the dates of the conference being June 7 to June 11. During the conference, Apple announced iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and more.
Apple used to hold its Worldwide Developers Conference in the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, but since 2020, all of Apple's events have been digital with no in-person attendance. It's unclear when the next in-person Apple event might be, but it's likely not to be WWDC this coming June.
During WWDC, Apple will announce iOS and iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and possibly some new hardware. Apple last announced hardware during WWDC in 2019, when it unveiled the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR. Apple is working on an updated version of the Mac Pro with Apple silicon which could be announced during WWDC.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced that Arizona residents can now add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Arizona is the first U.S. state to offer this feature to residents, with many other states planning to follow suit.
Apple said that Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and...
Apple is developing a larger 15-inch MacBook Air that could come out in 2023, according to research shared today by Display Supply Chain Consultants in its quarterly report.
The full report is limited to those in the display industry who subscribe, but display analyst Ross Young provided a bit of color on what can be expected. Apple is working on a MacBook Air that's somewhere around 15...
Newly surfaced detailed schematics for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been shared online by Max Weinbach, revealing that Apple's upcoming high-end iPhones could feature a more prominent camera bump and a thicker overall design.
Last week, more basic schematics for the iPhone 14 Pro were shared, but the ones shared by Weinbach are more detailed and offer measurements for the...
Following the latest macOS Monterey 12.3 update, users are reporting several problems when using external monitors, ranging from Macs not detecting displays at all to inaccurate screen output, according to posts on the Apple Support and MacRumors forums. In the ten days since the update became available to the public, users have already reported issues with the update bricking Macs that...
Users are reporting excessive battery drain after updating to Apple's latest iOS 15.4 update, claiming that their iPhones are no longer lasting as long as they used to before downloading and installing the newest iOS version.
Users have taken to Twitter to voice their poor battery life experience on iOS 15.4, tagging the Apple Support account in hopes of finding a solution. "What's wrong...
Apple is developing a hardware subscription service that would allow customers to "subscribe" and receive an iPhone or other Apple device as part of their subscription, similar to the way current Apple subscriptions like iCloud work, reports Bloomberg.
Customers would be able to pay a monthly subscription fee and gain access to a device for the subscription period. This would be ideal for...
Apple today announced that Arizona has become the first U.S. state to support driver's licenses and state IDs in the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch.
Starting today, Apple said Arizona residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app, and tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to seamlessly and securely present it at select TSA security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky...
Apple's rumored 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models will feature new display sizes, but will miss out on mini-LED and ProMotion technology, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young.
In a thread on Twitter, Young said that the the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 13.6-inches. This would make it 0.3-inches larger than the current MacBook Air, but...
With the unveiling of Apple's new 27-inch 5K Studio Display earlier this month, it immediately drew comparisons to LG's similar UltraFine 5K display that's been on the market for a number of years.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The LG display is $300 cheaper than the Studio Display, and while availability has been spotty, LG says it will continue to be available...