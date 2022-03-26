WWDC Invites Could Be Sent Out Next Week: Here's What We Know

In 2021, Apple sent out digital invitations for its 32nd Worldwide Developers Conference in late March. Given that an all-digital conference is expected to occur again this year rather than an in-person event, we could see Apple send invitations as soon as next week.



Apple last year sent out invitations to developers and the press for WWDC on March 30, with the dates of the conference being June 7 to June 11. During the conference, Apple announced iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and more.

Apple used to hold its Worldwide Developers Conference in the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, but since 2020, all of Apple's events have been digital with no in-person attendance. It's unclear when the next in-person Apple event might be, but it's likely not to be WWDC this coming June.

During WWDC, Apple will announce iOS and iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and possibly some new hardware. Apple last announced hardware during WWDC in 2019, when it unveiled the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR. Apple is working on an updated version of the ‌Mac Pro‌ with Apple silicon which could be announced during WWDC.

