MacRumors Giveaway: Win a $500 Gift Card From Moment

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Moment to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a $500 gift card that can be used to purchase anything from the Moment site, including the company's MagSafe accessories, iPhone camera lenses, ‌iPhone‌ cases, camera bags, microphones, and more.



Moment bills itself as the marketplace for photographers and filmmakers, and the site has long been known for its series of dedicated camera lenses designed to fit Apple's iPhones. Moment makes a series of high-quality lenses designed to enhance the camera technology in Apple's own iPhones.



Priced starting at around $100, Moment has a wide array of lens options, including telephoto, wide, fisheye, and macro, which is handy as this is not technology available in all iPhones. Moment also has anamorphic lenses for adding a cinematic look to ‌iPhone‌ videos.



Moment over the last couple of years has expanded its online store, offering an array of accessories beyond camera lenses. The site sells all kinds of useful slings, backpacks, travel bags, and organizers, for photography and for more general tech use, and many of the offerings are ideal for those who have Apple products to tote around. Many of the bags are Moment branded, but the website also offers third-party products from companies like f-stop, Peak Design, WANDRD, and more.



Moment also sells cameras and lenses from companies like Fujifilm, Leica, and Sony, plus it sells drones and accessories from DJI. Photography and videography enthusiasts will find everything from microphones to tripods to gimbals, and the site also offers film, film cameras, and photography courses.



For Apple users, there are a wide range of iPhone case offerings, phone mounts, power banks, and other accessories ranging from cables and screen protectors to AirTag cases and ‌iPhone‌ straps.



We have one $500 Moment gift card for a lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (March 25) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 1. The winner will be chosen randomly on April 1 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.