Apple's Fines in Dutch Antitrust Case Could Exceed €50 Million

Apple is facing yet another €5 million ($5.5 million) fine in the Netherlands for failing to sufficiently meet recently mandated alternative payment system requirements for dating apps, reports Reuters.



Apple has been fined €45 million ($49.5 million) by the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) to date, with Apple racking up a new fine each week. The ACM initially said that it planned to fine Apple €5 million per week until it hit a maximum fine of €50 million, but now it looks like the total fines could exceed that.

According to Reuters, subsequent fines after the 50 million euro total could be higher, so we will have to wait to see how this situation ultimately plays out.

Following the ruling that required Apple to allow alternate payment methods for dating apps, Apple said that it would comply. Apple ended up reducing its commission on purchases made using third-party payment systems to 27 percent, down from the standard 30 percent, but the ACM was not satisfied.

To get the reduced fee, Apple is requiring developers to maintain separate app binaries for apps that use third-party payments and it is asking developers to submit monthly records of sales so that applicable commission can be tracked.

The ACM is not pleased with Apple's decision to force dating apps to choose between using the standard in-app purchase system or an alternative payment system, and has said that dating apps must be able to offer both options, leading to the series of fines.

Apple has fought the ACM's order, and submitted another proposal this week in an effort to put a stop to the fees. Apple's newest offer does not fully comply with the order, the ACM said today, so the fines will continue.