Apple to Allow In-App Third-Party Payment Options for First Time in the Netherlands

Apple will allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases for dating apps in the Netherlands, in the first ever concession of its kind (via Bloomberg).



Following a Dutch ruling, Apple has agreed to comply with the demand for third-party payment services to pay for in-app purchases in dating apps. The move will circumvent Apple's 15 to 30 percent commission on in-app purchases.

Apple said late on Friday that it is releasing a pair or "entitlements" for developers to implement their own third-party payment options for Dutch dating apps. Apple highlighted the benefits of its own payment system to developers and the company's first-party payment option continues to be available.

More to follow...