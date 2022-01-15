Apple to Allow In-App Third-Party Payment Options for First Time in the Netherlands
Apple will allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases for dating apps in the Netherlands, in the first ever concession of its kind (via Bloomberg).
Following a Dutch ruling, Apple has agreed to comply with the demand for third-party payment services to pay for in-app purchases in dating apps. The move will circumvent Apple's 15 to 30 percent commission on in-app purchases.
Apple said late on Friday that it is releasing a pair or "entitlements" for developers to implement their own third-party payment options for Dutch dating apps. Apple highlighted the benefits of its own payment system to developers and the company's first-party payment option continues to be available.
More to follow...
