Kuo: New High-End Mac Mini Won't Arrive Until Next Year

Apple will not launch a new Mac mini until 2023, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today on Twitter, revising a previous prediction he made prior to Apple's spring event earlier this week.



Last weekend, Kuo outlined his predictions for Apple's Mac lineup in 2022 and 2023, claiming that Apple plans to release a new high-end ‌Mac mini‌ and a 27-inch external display without mini-LED in 2022, while an Apple silicon ‌Mac Pro‌ and ‌iMac‌ Pro will not launch until 2023.

Today, however, Kuo issued an update to his original tweet to underline that he now believes Apple will launch all of these products no earlier than next year.

[Updated]

2023: Mac Pro, iMac Pro and Mac mini https://t.co/NiloxXy0jv — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 11, 2022

At the current time, the M1 ‌Mac mini‌ is sold alongside older high-end models that continue to feature Intel chips. The updated model could see Apple introduce M2 and M2 Pro chips. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also tweeted on Tuesday that Apple has M2 versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 24-inch ‌iMac‌, and ‌Mac mini‌ in development.

The ‌M2‌ chip is expected to feature the same 8-core CPU, but with speed and efficiency improvements, along with a 9 or 10 core GPU, up from 7 or 8 cores in the ‌M1‌.

As for the ‌M2‌ Pro, we don't know full details yet, but it could feature a 12-core CPU. The current M1 Pro chip has a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, so we could also see a GPU boost. Testing on the ‌M2‌ is already underway as evidenced by references to the chip in the latest beta of macOS Monterey.

Prior rumors suggested a future ‌Mac mini‌ could get a redesign with a smaller chassis, a plexiglass like top, and two-tone color options.

For more on the ‌Mac mini‌, we have a dedicated guide that walks through all of the expected features and the release timeline.