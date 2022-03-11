Apple Now Accepting Pre-Orders for New iPhone SE and iPad Air

by

At Tuesday's "Peek Performance" event, Apple introduced refreshed versions of the iPhone SE and iPad Air. Both devices are available for pre-order from today, with orders now up and live.

iPhone SE 3
The new ‌iPhone SE‌, which replaces the second-generation version, starts at $429, up from $399 on the 2020 model. It features the same A15 Bionic chip as the one used in the iPhone 13, 5G connectivity, up to 256GB of storage.

Compared to previous models, it includes a higher-perfomance 12MP Wide camera system that offers a range of improvements and computational photography features including Deep Fusion, Photographic Styles, Portrait Mode, and Smart HDR 4.

The new ‌iPad Air‌, which replaces the fourth-generation version, starts from $599, and features Apple's powerful M1 chip that has previously only been seen in Apple's tablet lineup in the iPad Pro, as well as up to 256GB of storage.

Apple iPad Air hero color lineup 220308
Like the ‌iPad Pro‌, the ‌iPad Air‌ supports the $129 second-generation Apple Pencil and it works with the $299 Magic Keyboard with trackpad that Apple offers.

Available in a new array of colors, the ‌‌iPad Air‌‌ features Apple's Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for a more natural video conferencing experience, a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds, and 5G on the cellular models.

Both the new ‌iPhone SE‌ and ‌iPad Air‌ will be delivered to customers starting on Friday, March 18.

Related Roundups: iPhone SE, iPad Air
Buyer's Guide: iPhone SE (Buy Now), iPad Air (Buy Now)
Related Forums: iPhone, iPad

Top Rated Comments

UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
1 hour ago at 05:25 am
Put in an order for a Blue 256GB Wi-Fi Air and a White Magic Keyboard. Delicious.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
easy4lif Avatar
easy4lif
1 hour ago at 05:13 am
iPad Air 64gb in starlight.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
andrefillipe Avatar
andrefillipe
1 hour ago at 05:11 am
Can I pre order an A15 iPhone full screen with LCD instead of OLED? #wishlist
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scottSE Avatar
scottSE
1 hour ago at 05:15 am
Just a reminder for anyone in the UK looking at getting any of these devices on a carrier contract: next month the RPI is 7.8%. I don't know about other carriers, but O2 also add 3.9% each year. So any airtime charge they are quoting on the website will actually be the airtime+11.7%.

A £26 airtime charge becomes £29.04 next month. Best to wait to get your new contract in April so you postpone the rise for a year (and hopefully the RPI will be a lot lower than this year's 7.8%!).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

march 2022 event coverage

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Studio, and More

Tuesday March 8, 2022 9:01 am PST by
Apple's virtual "Peek Performance" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, as well as at least one new Mac model. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates ...
Read Full Article1475 comments
macbook air rounded mock orange

Kuo: 2022 MacBook Air to Feature M1 Chip, More Color Options and All-New Design

Tuesday March 8, 2022 4:47 pm PST by
Following today's event that saw the introduction of the Mac Studio, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has provided some detail on the MacBook Air, another Mac product that we're expecting to see refreshed later in the year. According to Kuo, the 2022 MacBook Air will have an all-new form factor design and more color options. Previous rumors have suggested the new MacBook Air will not...
Read Full Article207 comments
f1646763971

M1 Ultra Outperforms 28-Core Intel Mac Pro in First Leaked Benchmark

Tuesday March 8, 2022 2:11 pm PST by
The first benchmark for Apple's M1 Ultra chip popped up on Geekbench following today's event, confirming that the doubled-up M1 Max is indeed able to outperform the highest-end Mac Pro as Apple claims. Labeled Mac13,2, the Mac Studio with 20-core M1 Ultra that was benchmarked earned a single-core score of 1793 and a multi-core score of 24055. Comparatively, the highest-end Mac Pro with...
Read Full Article281 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

Face ID Dual-Hole Design to Be Limited to iPhone 14 Pro Models in 2022, But Expanding to All iPhones in 2023

Monday March 7, 2022 11:25 am PST by
Apple is planning to replace the notch in some of the iPhone 14 models that are launching this year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max set to gain a design that features a pill-shaped cutout that will house the Face ID elements and a second hole for the selfie camera. We've heard this rumor multiple times before, but display analyst Ross Young today reiterated his expectations for the...
Read Full Article117 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced Today in Just Over Seven Minutes

Tuesday March 8, 2022 12:54 pm PST by
Today's "Peek Performance" event was more exciting than we initially thought it would be, with Apple debuting a new Mac Studio machine and Studio Display alongside a 5G version of the iPhone SE with A15 chip and an M1 iPad Air with 5G chip. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple an hour to go over all of today's announcements, but we've summarized all of the ...
Read Full Article144 comments
m2 feature purple

Updated Mac Mini Still Coming With M2 and M2 Pro Chips

Wednesday March 9, 2022 3:53 pm PST by
Prior to yesterday's spring event, rumors suggested that Apple might unveil a new Mac mini, but instead we got the all-new Mac Studio, which is something of a mix between a Mac mini and a Mac Pro. Apple isn't phasing out the Mac mini with the debut of the Mac Studio, and a new version is still in the works. The Mac Studio uses the M1 Max and new M1 Ultra chips, but for the next Mac mini, 9to5...
Read Full Article238 comments
Apple iPhone13 family lineup 220308 2

Apple Unveils New iPhone 13 'Green' and iPhone 13 Pro 'Alpine Green' Colors

Tuesday March 8, 2022 10:09 am PST by
Apple debuted two new iPhone 13 colors at its "Peek Performance" digital event today, offering the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in a new "green" and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in "alpine green." "People love the design of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, and we're excited to unveil the stunning new alpine green and green finishes, which join the wide range of beautiful colors on the...
Read Full Article51 comments
f1646764298

Apple Announces 'M1 Ultra' Chip With 20-Core CPU, Up to 64-Core GPU, and Support for 128GB of Memory

Tuesday March 8, 2022 10:28 am PST by
Apple today announced the M1 Ultra chip, the third iteration to the M1 family, and it represents the next "breakthrough" for Apple Silicon. M1 Ultra consists of two M1 Max chips connected with die-to-die technology called "UltraFusion." The new highest-end chip of Apple Silicon features 114 billion transistors, with higher support for bandwidth memory at 800GB/s. "M1 Ultra is another...
Read Full Article105 comments
iPhone SE 3 stacked

Third-Generation iPhone SE Features Increased 4GB of RAM

Wednesday March 9, 2022 11:15 am PST by
Apple this week unveiled a third-generation iPhone SE, with key new features being an A15 chip, 5G support, longer battery life, camera enhancements, and more durable glass. While not advertised by Apple, the new iPhone SE also features more RAM. With assistance from developer Moritz Sternemann, MacRumors has confirmed that the third-generation iPhone SE features 4GB of RAM, compared to 3GB...
Read Full Article88 comments