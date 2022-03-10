Geekbench Scores of New iPhone SE Show On-Par Performance With iPhone 13
Geekbench scores for the new third-generation iPhone SE shows that Apple's most affordable iPhone features performance on par with the company's flagship iPhone 13, as they both feature the same A15 Bionic chip.
Geekbench scores for an "iPhone 14,6," the model identifier for the new iPhone SE, show a single-core score of 1695 and a multi-core score of 4021. For reference, the iPhone 13 has a single-core score of 1672 and a multi-core score of 4481. The difference in scores are marginal and will not represent real-world difference for customers.
Corroborating MacRumors reporting from yesterday, the Geekbench scores confirm the new iPhone SE features 4GB of RAM.
Compared to the previous generation iPhone SE, Apple promises up to 1.2x faster graphics on the new iPhone SE. Apple also now claims up to 15 hours of video playback, which is two hours more than was advertised for the iPhone SE 2. The A15 Bionic chip also powers new features now available to iPhone SE customers, such as Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and Live Text in iOS 15.
The new iPhone SE features the same 4.7-inch design with a Home button and Touch ID but now comes with 5G.
The third-generation iPhone SE starts at $429, $30 more than the previous model, and will be available for pre-order on March 11 and available on March 18.
Related Stories
The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to arrive in less than a week with a number of notable features and improvements, so prospective customers should now hold off on buying an iPhone SE until the new model arrives.
Based on reports from reliable sources over the past two years, the third-generation iPhone SE is currently expected to bring at least three main improvements: A15...
With Apple's debut of the new third-generation iPhone SE at its spring "Peek Performance" event, Apple has dropped the previous second-generation iPhone SE from its lineup on the online Apple Store, which means the cheapest new iPhone Apple offers has gone up in price. The old iPhone SE 2 featured an A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, and a low starting price of $399. It came in white, black, and...
At its "Peek Performance" event, Apple today announced the third-generation iPhone SE, featuring the A15 Bionic chip, improved battery life, 5G connectivity, a new camera system, and more, all for a starting price of $429.
The new iPhone SE features the same 4.7-inch display as the current model, but now offers the toughest glass in a smartphone on the front and back — the same as on the...
Compared to the second-generation iPhone SE, the new 5G-enabled iPhone SE offers improved battery life thanks to the efficiency of the A15 Bionic chip.
Compared to the previous model, Apple claims the new iPhone SE can last up to two hours longer during both video playback and streamed video playback for a total of 15 hours and 10 hours, respectively. Audio playback sees the most significant ...
The upcoming 2022 iPhone SE will gain 5G technology and an updated A-series chip, but it will not feature major design changes, leaker Dylandkt said today, echoing many of the previous iPhone SE rumors we've heard.
Third-generation iPhone SE rumors have been confusing for the last couple of years because some of the information pointed toward a major redesign with an iPhone 11-style look...
Apple is planning to launch two new iPhone SE models over the next two years, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a note to investors seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that Apple has two new iPhone SE models planned for 2022 and 2023 respectively. The 2022 iPhone SE will reportedly launch in the first half of the year and feature 3GB of memory, according to Kuo, while the 2023 ...
Apple plans to release a third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. If this timeframe proves to be accurate, we can expect the device to be released by the end of March.
As previously rumored, TrendForce said the new iPhone SE will remain a mid-range smartphone with added support for 5G:In terms of product development, Apple is...
Apple is planning to release a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a larger 5.7-inch display as early as 2023, according to display industry consultant Ross Young, who has proven to be a reliable source of information for future Apple products.
The fourth-generation iPhone SE has until now been rumored to launch in 2024, but Young now says a 2023 release is looking more likely....
Popular Stories
Apple's virtual "Peek Performance" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, as well as at least one new Mac model.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates ...
Apple is planning to replace the notch in some of the iPhone 14 models that are launching this year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max set to gain a design that features a pill-shaped cutout that will house the Face ID elements and a second hole for the selfie camera.
We've heard this rumor multiple times before, but display analyst Ross Young today reiterated his expectations for the...
The first benchmark for Apple's M1 Ultra chip popped up on Geekbench following today's event, confirming that the doubled-up M1 Max is indeed able to outperform the highest-end Mac Pro as Apple claims.
Labeled Mac13,2, the Mac Studio with 20-core M1 Ultra that was benchmarked earned a single-core score of 1793 and a multi-core score of 24055.
Comparatively, the highest-end Mac Pro with...
Apple's long-awaited consumer-level display, reportedly set to be called the "Studio Display," will launch tomorrow during Apple's "Peek Performance" event, according to a new rumor from YouTuber Luke Miani. In a video showcasing renders alleged to be the upcoming "Mac Studio," Miani also shares renders of the "Studio Display." According to the YouTuber who has an unverified track record...
Following today's event that saw the introduction of the Mac Studio, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has provided some detail on the MacBook Air, another Mac product that we're expecting to see refreshed later in the year.
According to Kuo, the 2022 MacBook Air will have an all-new form factor design and more color options. Previous rumors have suggested the new MacBook Air will not...
New Apple products are expected to be announced at the company's "Peek Performance" event on March 8, so prospective customers should now hold off on buying at least four currently-available Apple devices until updated models launch.
Based on reports from reliable sources over the past two years, Apple is expected to announce replacements for at least four of its current devices with new...
Evidence that Apple is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip, expected to debut first in a new MacBook Air and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, has been spotted by a developer ahead of Tuesday's "Peek performance" Apple event.
As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, a "developer source" has informed him that in recent weeks, Apple has been testing a chip with an...
Apple could unveil a new "Mac Studio" machine and a new display that runs iOS at the March 8 event, according to a last minute confirmation from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the Mac Studio and a "new monitor running iOS are "ready to go" and will likely be debuting tomorrow.
Earlier today, YouTuber Luke Miani shared renders of what he claims is the "Mac Studio,"...
Top Rated Comments