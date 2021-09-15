Redesigned iPad Mini Has Increased 4GB of RAM, iPad 9 Remains at 3GB

by

Apple this week introduced a redesigned sixth-generation iPad mini that looks much closer to the current iPad Air, with slimmer bezels, a Touch ID power button, a USB-C port, compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil, and more.

ipad mini purple
The new iPad mini is equipped with the same A15 Bionic chip as iPhone 13 models, and while Apple never advertises the amount of RAM in iPads, MacRumors can confirm that the device has 4GB of RAM, an increase from 3GB of in the previous iPad mini. We can also confirm the ninth-generation iPad has the same 3GB of RAM as the eighth-generation model. These amounts were revealed in strings contained within the Xcode 13 beta.

For comparison, the iPad Pro is available with up to 16GB of RAM depending on storage capacity, while the latest iPad Air has 4GB of RAM.

The same type of Xcode strings accurately revealed the amount of RAM in iPhone 12 models last year and in several previous iPhone generations. Teardowns and regulatory filings should provide further confirmation in the coming days.

The new iPad mini and iPad models are available to order now on Apple's website and launch on Friday, September 24.

Top Rated Comments

specious Avatar
specious
14 minutes ago at 09:31 am
This is the iPad to beat now. Pair it with a cheap external monitor, BT keyboard and Magic Trackpad and you have a mobile office workhorse. Ordered Purple, my first non-black or white electronic device potentially ever.

Would have preferred 8GB of RAM tho. But still, it'll do.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tgwaste Avatar
tgwaste
13 minutes ago at 09:33 am
ipad mini stole the show. bought it immediately.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Benjamin Nabulsi Avatar
Benjamin Nabulsi
11 minutes ago at 09:34 am
it's super strange how FaceID is not a feature and they've sticked into touchid.
the cheap iPhone XR has it, it feels like touchID in power button is being sticked into the air and mini to justify the research it went into it.

hopefully the sales of the new mini this year will justify calling it mini pro and adding features (but not the cluster of cams)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TSE Avatar
TSE
9 minutes ago at 09:37 am
The mini was the real winner at this announcement.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Channan Avatar
Channan
5 minutes ago at 09:40 am

Apple never advertises the amount of RAM in iPads
Never?



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
terpsbball2002 Avatar
terpsbball2002
15 minutes ago at 09:30 am
Wow, talk about stingy in 2021. My 10.5 iPad Pro can barely keep an app open with 4 GB of ram.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

