Lower-End iPhone 14 Models Said to Have Same-Sized Display Bezels As iPhone 13

This year's lower-end iPhone 14 models will have a display with the same bezel thickness as the iPhone 13 series, according to an unverified but increasingly plausible source coming out of Asia.

Apple is expected to release lower-end 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max models that continue to have a notch this year. According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, these models will share the same bezel size as last year's iPhone 13, a claim that runs counter to recent chatter on social media that Apple may be aiming for thinner bezels on all its next-generation smartphones this year.

Apple has worked to reduce the size of the display bezels on a variety of its recent products, including the Apple Watch Series 7, the iPad mini 6, and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. That has naturally led to speculation that the iPhone 14, due in the fall, could be next.

In 2020, Apple did in fact trim the bezels around the Super Retina XDR displays in all of its iPhone 12 models, resulting in a slightly more expansive screen-to-body ratio compared to the iPhone 11. However, last year's iPhone 13 stuck with the same bezel size as the iPhone 12.

If today's rumor is accurate, Apple will once again keep the same bezel size on at least the lower-end iPhone 14 models and will instead focus on replacing the notch on the Pro and Pro Max models with a pill-shaped cutout and hole punch for the Face ID sensors and camera.


The Naver blog is the same source of some last-minute rumors about the iPad Air 5 and iPhone SE, and could well be the source of rumors about a "Mac Studio" machine and separate display, all of which we could see later today at Apple's "Peek Performance" event, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

That's ok. The bezels were hardly an issue, especially once you slap your phone in a case of some kind.
Good, hate the obsession with zero bezels.
Bezels are fine. The notch also doesn’t bother me. Other than an improved zoom, I don’t really know what Apple can bring to the iPhone 14 Pro that would make me upgrade from the 13 Pro. The speed is more than enough, the RAM is more than enough, the cameras are already amazing, it has ProMOTION display, excellent battery life. USB-C and better Zoom are my only wish list items, but even those wouldn’t be enough.
Don't really care about bezel/notch, but it would be nice if Apple gave telephoto lens for the regular iPhones. No need to be fancy, just the old sensor with 2x is fine for me. It's annoying that Apple intentionally prevented the telephoto feature to be trickled down to lower prices.
Generally the ultra-wide is more used I believe, that's why. If you ask 100 people whether they want UW or telephoto, at least 70% of them will probably say the UW.
