Lower-End iPhone 14 Models Said to Have Same-Sized Display Bezels As iPhone 13

This year's lower-end iPhone 14 models will have a display with the same bezel thickness as the iPhone 13 series, according to an unverified but increasingly plausible source coming out of Asia.



Apple is expected to release lower-end 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max models that continue to have a notch this year. According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, these models will share the same bezel size as last year's iPhone 13, a claim that runs counter to recent chatter on social media that Apple may be aiming for thinner bezels on all its next-generation smartphones this year.

Apple has worked to reduce the size of the display bezels on a variety of its recent products, including the Apple Watch Series 7, the iPad mini 6, and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. That has naturally led to speculation that the iPhone 14, due in the fall, could be next.

In 2020, Apple did in fact trim the bezels around the Super Retina XDR displays in all of its iPhone 12 models, resulting in a slightly more expansive screen-to-body ratio compared to the iPhone 11. However, last year's iPhone 13 stuck with the same bezel size as the iPhone 12.

If today's rumor is accurate, Apple will once again keep the same bezel size on at least the lower-end iPhone 14 models and will instead focus on replacing the notch on the Pro and Pro Max models with a pill-shaped cutout and hole punch for the Face ID sensors and camera.