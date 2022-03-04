Apple Developing 'Mac Studio,' Described as a Mac Mini and Mac Pro Hybrid
Apple is working on a "Mac Studio" device that seems to be a cross between a Mac Pro and a Mac mini, according to a report from 9to5Mac that cites an unspecified source with knowledge of Apple's plans.
The device is "in addition" to the rumored Mac mini and Mac Pro, but primarily based on the Mac mini. It will feature "much more powerful hardware" and there are two versions in development. One machine will use the same M1 Max chip introduced in the 2021 MacBook Pro models, while the other will use an Apple silicon chip that's more powerful than the M1 Max.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously described a new version of the Mac Pro that will feature a smaller chassis to be sold alongside the larger-sized Mac Pro, and it sounds like the "Mac Studio" could be this smaller-sized Mac Pro.
Gurman has previously said that the smaller Mac Pro would have up to 40 CPU cores and up to 128 GPU cores.
The Mac Studio is known internally by the codename J375, and 9to5Mac says that while the naming could potentially change, it is aimed at professional users and will be sold alongside a 7K "Apple Studio Display" that Apple also has in the works.
There's no word on when the Mac Studio might see a launch, but prior rumors have suggested that it could be introduced sometime around WWDC before launching in the fall.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced that it will be holding its first event of 2022 on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As with the 2021 events, Apple's first event of 2022 will continue to be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to...
A YouTuber has successfully made the M1 Mac mini 78% smaller and added MagSafe in a unique DIY project, highlighting Apple's iterative approach to the current entry-level Mac mini ahead of the expected launch of a redesigned high-end model.
When Apple introduced the M1 Mac mini in November 2020, it retained the exact same unibody design that the company has used since 2010. Subsequent teardow...
Update: We now have invites for a March 8 event! Apple uncharacteristically sent them out less than a week ahead of the event. Invites for Apple's widely expected spring event could be sent out tomorrow if recent reports prove to be correct.
In early February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was planning to host a special event on Tuesday, March 8. Gurman then reiterated the ...
Apple is rumored to be introducing an upgraded version of the iPhone SE as soon as March 8, the prospective date of the company's first event of 2022. The new iPhone SE is expected to be priced at $399 and it will be replacing the current iPhone SE, but will Apple keep the older model around and drop the price as it sometimes does when new iPhones come out?
In his most recent "Power On"...
Monday February 28, 2022 7:12 am PST by Sami Fathi
When Phil Schiller introduced the Lightning connector at the unveiling of the iPhone 5 in September 2012, he called it "a modern connector for the next decade," and with that 10-year mark coming up later this year, questions remain over what the future of the iPhone looks like and whether or not that future will include a Lightning port, or perhaps no port at all.
Every iPhone since the...
Apple today confirmed that it has stopped all product sales from its online website in Russia, which means customers in Russia can no longer purchase Macs, iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. Attempting to make a purchase from the Russia store results in a "delivery unavailable" result when trying to add a product to the online cart.
Sales have been halted following a plea last week...
Oppo has announced a record-breaking fast charging technology that is around twelve times faster than the iPhone 13 lineup.
On the first day of 2022's Mobile World Congress (MWC) yesterday, Oppo showcased a range of technologies, including its latest Find X5 series of smartphones, the MariSilicon X custom image processor, a retractable camera system, the Air Glass extended reality monocle,...
Top Rated Comments